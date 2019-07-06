{{featured_button_text}}
Police Beat

June 24

9:31 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 300 block of Lake Street.

4:36 p.m. – 48-year-old female reported unconscious, not breathing, no pulse in the 500 block of North Main Street.

10:42 p.m. – Theft from vehicle reported in the 400 block of East Second Street.

10:44 p.m. – Third degree assault reported at Regency Trailer Court.

June 25

6:11 a.m. – Non-injury accident reported on West Highway 20.

June 26

7:54 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the Chadron area.

5:20 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 500 block of West Second Street.

June 27

11:48 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 400 block of Chapin Street.

June 28

12:32 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported on Second Street.

5:18 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 700 block of Maple Street.

8:02 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 200 block of Cedar Street.

June 29

3:05 a.m. – Second degree assault reported in the 600 block of Morehead Street.

12:16 p.m. – Search warrant served in the 400 block of Main Street.

1:53 p.m. – Theft by unlawful taking reported in the 200 block of Mears Street.

4:45 p.m. – Warrant arrest made in the 400 block of Main Street.

6:17 p.m. – Robbery reported in the 1300 block of West Sixth Street.

10:51 p.m. – Disturbance – fireworks – reported in the 100 block of Maple Street.

June 30

12:20 a.m. – Third degree assault reported in the 800 block of Centennial Drive.

8:52 a.m. – Theft of a motor vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Beaver Valley Road.

11:24 a.m. – Search warrant served in the 1300 block of West Sixth Street.

