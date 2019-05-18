Police Beat

May 7
10:02 a.m. – Citation issued to male subject for dog at large, second offense, in the 300 block of Linden Street.
May 8
2:50 a.m. – Trespassing reported in the 300 block of Chadron Avenue.
7:48 a.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 300 block of Maple Street.
1:16 p.m. – Rescue call in the 100 block of North Pine Street for an 80-year-old male who was weak with jaw pain.
4:30 p.m. – Theft by unlawful taking reported in the 300 block of Lake Street.
10:48 p.m. – Theft by unlawful taking reported in the 400 block of North Main Street.
May 9
6:51 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 800 block of Centennial Drive.
12:09 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances in the 300 block of Chadron Avenue.
9:19 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances in the 700 block of West Third Street.
11:49 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 800 block of Maple Street.
May 10
12:10 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 200 block of Main Street.
4:26 p.m. – Injury accident reported at Fifth and Mears streets.
5:12 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 700 block of Chadron Avenue.
May 11
3:36 a.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 200 block of Pine Street.
5:57 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 200 block of Oak Street.
7:11 a.m. – Theft- fuel drive-off – reported in the 200 block of Mears Street.
11:04 a.m. – Theft reported in the 900 block of West Highway 20.
2:53 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported.
6:32 p.m. – Citation issued to 52-year-old female for dog at large, first offense, in the 1400 block of South Maple Street.
9:15 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 400 block of North Main Street.
10:38 p.m. – Loud party reported at Sixth and Spruce streets.
11:57 p.m. – Issued citation to 28-year-old male for disorderly conduct in the 100 block of Main Street.
May 12
10:31 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 300 block of North Maple Street.
2:04 p.m. – Male with no pulse and not breathing reported in the 100 block of North Pine Street.
2:25 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 15000 block of Highway 385.
3:13 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 500 block of Linden Street.
3:47 p.m. – Arrested 30-year-old male for DUI, first offense, on Westview street.
May 13
1:44 a.m. – Possible narcotics violation reported in the 900 block of West Highway 20.
1:44 a.m. – Driving under suspension reported in the 900 block of West Highway 20.
1:44 a.m. – Arrested 34-year-old male for DUI, fourth offense, driving under revocation, possession of drug paraphernalia, stop sign violation and on a felony warrant out of Oklahoma for DUI and driving under revocation in the 900 block of West Highway 20.