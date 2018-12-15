Try 1 month for 99¢
Police Beat
Dec. 3

7:19 a.m. – Disturbance reported in the 800 block of West Highway 20.

8:14 a.m. – Theft of services reported in the 1000 block of West Sixth Street.

8:47 a.m. – Disturbance reported in the 800 block of West Highway 20.

9:54 a.m. – Non-injury accident reported at 10th and Chadron Avenue.

3:59 p.m. – Theft by check or credit card reported in the 800 block of Centennial Drive.

6:08 p.m. – Male, possible overdose, conscious and breathing, in the 700 block of Highway 385.

Dec. 4

6:17 p.m. – Suspicious vehicle reported on West Highway 20.

8:20 p.m. – Citation issued to 21-year-old male of Denver, Colo., for possession of marijuana, less than one ounce, in the 1000 block of Main Street.

Dec. 5

12:20 a.m. – Loud party reported in the 100 block of East Ninth Street.

Dec. 6

8:54 a.m. – Sexual assault reported in the 900 block of Cedar Street.

3:12 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported at Third and Main streets. Citation issued to 27-year-old female of Gordon for driving under suspension and no valid registration.

4:30 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 100 block of North Lake Street.

4:55 p.m. – Citation issued to 47-year-old female for dog at large, second offense, in the 500 block of Henkens Drive.

7:10 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 900 block of West 10th Street.

Dec. 7

4:07 a.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 600 block of Main Street.

1:38 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 600 block of South Highway 385.

1:48 p.m. – Non-injury accident in the 200 block of Chadron Avenue.

Dec. 8

7:28 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 200 block of Main Street.

11:39 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 800 block of West Highway 20.

Dec. 9

12:11 a.m. – Issued citation to 20-year-old male for minor in possession of alcohol in the 200 block of Chadron Avenue.

4:23 p.m. – Arrested 29-year-old male for DUI, first offense, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and open container in the 1200 block of West Sixth Street.

6:45 p.m. – Water main break reported in the 800 block of Parry Drive.

7:45 p.m. – Arrested 30-year-old male on a Dawes County warrant in the 400 block of West Third Street.

Dec. 10

2:36 a.m. – Possible narcotics violation reported in the 1000 block of Main Street.

