Police Beat

Dec. 3
7:19 a.m. – Disturbance reported in the 800 block of West Highway 20.
8:14 a.m. – Theft of services reported in the 1000 block of West Sixth Street.
8:47 a.m. – Disturbance reported in the 800 block of West Highway 20.
9:54 a.m. – Non-injury accident reported at 10th and Chadron Avenue.
3:59 p.m. – Theft by check or credit card reported in the 800 block of Centennial Drive.
6:08 p.m. – Male, possible overdose, conscious and breathing, in the 700 block of Highway 385.
Dec. 4
6:17 p.m. – Suspicious vehicle reported on West Highway 20.
8:20 p.m. – Citation issued to 21-year-old male of Denver, Colo., for possession of marijuana, less than one ounce, in the 1000 block of Main Street.
Dec. 5
12:20 a.m. – Loud party reported in the 100 block of East Ninth Street.
Dec. 6
8:54 a.m. – Sexual assault reported in the 900 block of Cedar Street.
3:12 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported at Third and Main streets. Citation issued to 27-year-old female of Gordon for driving under suspension and no valid registration.
4:30 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 100 block of North Lake Street.
4:55 p.m. – Citation issued to 47-year-old female for dog at large, second offense, in the 500 block of Henkens Drive.
7:10 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 900 block of West 10th Street.
Dec. 7
4:07 a.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 600 block of Main Street.
1:38 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 600 block of South Highway 385.
1:48 p.m. – Non-injury accident in the 200 block of Chadron Avenue.
Dec. 8
7:28 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 200 block of Main Street.
11:39 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 800 block of West Highway 20.
Dec. 9
12:11 a.m. – Issued citation to 20-year-old male for minor in possession of alcohol in the 200 block of Chadron Avenue.
4:23 p.m. – Arrested 29-year-old male for DUI, first offense, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and open container in the 1200 block of West Sixth Street.
6:45 p.m. – Water main break reported in the 800 block of Parry Drive.
7:45 p.m. – Arrested 30-year-old male on a Dawes County warrant in the 400 block of West Third Street.
Dec. 10
2:36 a.m. – Possible narcotics violation reported in the 1000 block of Main Street.