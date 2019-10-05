Police Beat

Sept. 23
10:01 a.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 800 block of Centennial Drive.
6:14 p.m. – Arrested 28-year-old female for domestic assault, third degree, in the 200 block of Shelton Street.
8:18 p.m. – Theft, fuel drive-off, reported in the 1200 block of West Highway 20.
8:34 p.m. – Disturbance reported in the 600 block of Chadron Avenue.
Sept. 26
9:32 a.m. – Assault, third degree, reported in the 500 block of East Sixth Street.
4:51 p.m. – Issued 30-year-old female a citation for open container in the 400 block of West Third Street.
Sept. 27
4:45 a.m. – Theft by shoplifting reported in the 1200 block of West Highway 20.
8:05 a.m. – Citation issued to 14-year-old male for third degree assault in the 500 block of East Sixth Street.
10:13 a.m. – Non-injury accident reported at Fifth and Shelton streets.
1:25 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 400 block of West Third Street.
1:42 p.m. – Possible narcotics violation in the 400 block of West Seventh Street.
3:23 p.m. – Non-injury accident at Norfolk and North Morehead streets.
3:54 p.m. – Trespassing reported in the 500 block of Linden Street.
5:09 p.m. – Search warrant served in the 400 block of West Seventh Street.
11:34 p.m. – Citation issued to 19-year-old and 20-year-old for minor in possession in the 700 block of Cedar Street.
Sept. 28
6:06 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 500 block of Linden Street.