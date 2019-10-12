Police Beat

Sept. 29
2:49 p.m. – Disturbance reported in the 200 block of Pine Street.
Oct. 1
12:41 a.m. – Issued 43-year-old male a citation for driving under suspension and operating a vehicle without registration in the 900 block of Highway 385.
12:41 a.m. – Arrested 43-year-old male on a Dawes County warrant for driving under suspension in the 900 block of Highway 385.
2:31 a.m. – Assault, third degree, reported in the 300 block of Cedar Street.
Oct. 2
1:45 p.m. – Sexual assault reported in the 800 block of Centennial Drive.
8:43 p.m. – Trespassing reported in the 1000 block of Main Street.
4:13 p.m. – Search warrant served in the 800 block of Maple Street.
Oct. 3
6:02 a.m. – Non-injury accident reported. Cited 18-year-old male for driving with an obstructed windshield at Norfolk and North Chadron Avenue.
10:13 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 700 block of Microtel Drive. 43-year-old male and 39-year-old female arrested for first degree criminal trespass.
You have free articles remaining.
Oct. 4
12:49 a.m. – Citation issued to 38-year-old for dog at large, first offense, in the 800 block of Main Street.
Oct. 5
12:12 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported at Regency Trailer Court
9:23 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 900 block of Highway 20.
9:25 p.m. – Animal noise reported in the 1000 block of East Third Street.
Oct. 6
12:08 a.m. – Citations issued to three 19-year-old males for minor in possession at Ridgeview and 10th Streets.
2:15 a.m. – Arrested 20-year-old male for trespassing, first degree, and obstructing a peace officer in the 900 block of Chadron Avenue.
12:40 p.m. – Trespassing reported in the 700 block of Microtel Drive.
9:56 p.m. – Disturbance reported in the 500 block of Belle Fourche Avenue.
11:07 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 500 block of Belle Fourche Avenue. Arrested a 28-year-old male for disturbing the peace and obstructing a peace officer.