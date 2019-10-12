{{featured_button_text}}
Police Beat

Sept. 29

2:49 p.m. – Disturbance reported in the 200 block of Pine Street.

Oct. 1

12:41 a.m. – Issued 43-year-old male a citation for driving under suspension and operating a vehicle without registration in the 900 block of Highway 385.

12:41 a.m. – Arrested 43-year-old male on a Dawes County warrant for driving under suspension in the 900 block of Highway 385.

2:31 a.m. – Assault, third degree, reported in the 300 block of Cedar Street.

Oct. 2

1:45 p.m. – Sexual assault reported in the 800 block of Centennial Drive.

8:43 p.m. – Trespassing reported in the 1000 block of Main Street.

4:13 p.m. – Search warrant served in the 800 block of Maple Street.

Oct. 3

6:02 a.m. – Non-injury accident reported. Cited 18-year-old male for driving with an obstructed windshield at Norfolk and North Chadron Avenue.

10:13 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 700 block of Microtel Drive. 43-year-old male and 39-year-old female arrested for first degree criminal trespass.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Oct. 4

12:49 a.m. – Citation issued to 38-year-old for dog at large, first offense, in the 800 block of Main Street.

Oct. 5

12:12 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported at Regency Trailer Court

9:23 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 900 block of Highway 20.

9:25 p.m. – Animal noise reported in the 1000 block of East Third Street.

Oct. 6

12:08 a.m. – Citations issued to three 19-year-old males for minor in possession at Ridgeview and 10th Streets.

2:15 a.m. – Arrested 20-year-old male for trespassing, first degree, and obstructing a peace officer in the 900 block of Chadron Avenue.

12:40 p.m. – Trespassing reported in the 700 block of Microtel Drive.

9:56 p.m. – Disturbance reported in the 500 block of Belle Fourche Avenue.

11:07 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 500 block of Belle Fourche Avenue. Arrested a 28-year-old male for disturbing the peace and obstructing a peace officer.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0