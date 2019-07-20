Police Beat

July 8
9:37 a.m. – Possible narcotics violation reported in the 500 block of West Fifth Street.
July 9
12:21 a.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 200 block of King Street.
8:23 a.m. – Theft by check or credit card reported in the 300 block of Pine Street.
10:58 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 200 block of Pine Street.
July 10
5:34 a.m. – Theft of motor vehicle reported in the 500 block of Bordeaux Street.
11:43 a.m. – Sexual assault of a child reported to the police station.
1:55 p.m. – Criminal mischief reported in the 200 block of Oak Street.
2:47 p.m. – Arrested 37-year-old male for attempted sexual assault of a child, attempted possession of child pornography, possession of child pornography and attempted incest.
10:46 p.m. – Search warrant served in the 500 block of Chapin Street.
July 11
2:18 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 100 block of East Highway 20.
4:36 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 100 block of West Second Street.
5:11 p.m. – Arrested 48-year-old male for DUI alcohol, refusal of preliminary breath test, refusal of chemical test, open container in vehicle, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
6:51 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 200 block of Lake Street.
July 12
12:22 a.m. – Trespassing reported in the 900 block of East Eighth Street.
6:02 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 500 block of Linden Street.
9:16 p.m. – Theft by unlawful taking reported in the 100 block of East Third Street.
10:04 p.m. – Citation issued to 20-year-old male for minor in possession of alcohol in the 100 block of West Second Street.
10:32 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances in the Chadron area reported.
10:46 p.m. – Issued a citation to 35-year-old male for possession of marijuana less than one ounce and possession of drug paraphernalia at Third and Cedar streets.
11:10 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 800 block of Chadron Avenue.
You have free articles remaining.
11:10 p.m. – Citation issued to 35-year-old male for driving under the influence at Third and Cedar streets.
11:13 p.m. – Hit and run reported in the 300 block of Main Street.
11:36 p.m. – Citation issued to 19-year-old male for minor in possession of alcohol in the 200 block of West Second Street.
July 13
1:40 a.m. – Other liquor law violation reported in the 300 block of Mears Street.
2:00 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 200 block of West Second Street.
3:46 a.m. – Disturbance reported in the 200 block of Pine Street.
2:06 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 200 block of West Third Street.
8:02 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 400 block of Lake Street.
10:33 p.m. – Disturbance, fireworks, reported at Fourth and Maple street.
11:44 p.m. – Disturbance reported in the 800 block of West Eighth Street.
11:52 p.m. – Criminal mischief reported in the 200 block of West Second Street.
July 14
2:04 a.m. – Arrested a 24-year-old male on an outstanding Dawes County warrant in the 800 block of Maple Street.
2:04 a.m. – Citation issued to 24-year-old male for disturbing the peace and a citation issued to a 27-year-old male for disturbing the peace and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 800 block of Maple Street.
2:09 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported at Fourth and Mears streets.
2:40 a.m. – Possible narcotics violation in the 800 block of Maple Street.
5:03 a.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 200 block of Chapin Street.
8:14 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 900 block of King Street.
11:11 a.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 200 block of Chapin Street.
1:26 p.m. – Theft from vehicle reported in the 1200 block of Maple Street.
1:29 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 400 block of Mears Street.
July 15
12:49 a.m. – Disturbance reported in the 300 block of Cedar Street.
2:48 a.m. – Trespassing reported in the 300 block of Cedar Street.