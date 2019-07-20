{{featured_button_text}}
Police Beat

July 8

9:37 a.m. – Possible narcotics violation reported in the 500 block of West Fifth Street.

July 9

12:21 a.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 200 block of King Street.

8:23 a.m. – Theft by check or credit card reported in the 300 block of Pine Street.

10:58 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 200 block of Pine Street.

July 10

5:34 a.m. – Theft of motor vehicle reported in the 500 block of Bordeaux Street.

11:43 a.m. – Sexual assault of a child reported to the police station.

1:55 p.m. – Criminal mischief reported in the 200 block of Oak Street.

2:47 p.m. – Arrested 37-year-old male for attempted sexual assault of a child, attempted possession of child pornography, possession of child pornography and attempted incest.

10:46 p.m. – Search warrant served in the 500 block of Chapin Street.

July 11

2:18 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 100 block of East Highway 20.

4:36 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 100 block of West Second Street.

5:11 p.m. – Arrested 48-year-old male for DUI alcohol, refusal of preliminary breath test, refusal of chemical test, open container in vehicle, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.

6:51 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 200 block of Lake Street.

July 12

12:22 a.m. – Trespassing reported in the 900 block of East Eighth Street.

6:02 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 500 block of Linden Street.

9:16 p.m. – Theft by unlawful taking reported in the 100 block of East Third Street.

10:04 p.m. – Citation issued to 20-year-old male for minor in possession of alcohol in the 100 block of West Second Street.

10:32 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances in the Chadron area reported.

10:46 p.m. – Issued a citation to 35-year-old male for possession of marijuana less than one ounce and possession of drug paraphernalia at Third and Cedar streets.

11:10 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 800 block of Chadron Avenue.

11:10 p.m. – Citation issued to 35-year-old male for driving under the influence at Third and Cedar streets.

11:13 p.m. – Hit and run reported in the 300 block of Main Street.

11:36 p.m. – Citation issued to 19-year-old male for minor in possession of alcohol in the 200 block of West Second Street.

July 13

1:40 a.m. – Other liquor law violation reported in the 300 block of Mears Street.

2:00 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 200 block of West Second Street.

3:46 a.m. – Disturbance reported in the 200 block of Pine Street.

2:06 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 200 block of West Third Street.

8:02 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 400 block of Lake Street.

10:33 p.m. – Disturbance, fireworks, reported at Fourth and Maple street.

11:44 p.m. – Disturbance reported in the 800 block of West Eighth Street.

11:52 p.m. – Criminal mischief reported in the 200 block of West Second Street.

July 14

2:04 a.m. – Arrested a 24-year-old male on an outstanding Dawes County warrant in the 800 block of Maple Street.

2:04 a.m. – Citation issued to 24-year-old male for disturbing the peace and a citation issued to a 27-year-old male for disturbing the peace and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 800 block of Maple Street.

2:09 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported at Fourth and Mears streets.

2:40 a.m. – Possible narcotics violation in the 800 block of Maple Street.

5:03 a.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 200 block of Chapin Street.

8:14 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 900 block of King Street.

11:11 a.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 200 block of Chapin Street.

1:26 p.m. – Theft from vehicle reported in the 1200 block of Maple Street.

1:29 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 400 block of Mears Street.

July 15

12:49 a.m. – Disturbance reported in the 300 block of Cedar Street.

2:48 a.m. – Trespassing reported in the 300 block of Cedar Street.

