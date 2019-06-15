{{featured_button_text}}
Police Beat

June 3

11:53 a.m. – Non-injury accident reported at Third and Main streets.

June 5

9:20 a.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 300 block of West Third Street.

1:04 p.m. – Driving under suspension reported on East Highway 20.

4:12 p.m. – Trespassing reported on Hat Creek and Toadstool Road in Sioux County.

9:59 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported at Eighth and Maple streets.

June 6

2:01 a.m. – Loud party reported in the 200 block of Chapin Street.

2:13 a.m. – Issued citation to 17-year-old male for minor in possession in the 200 block of Oak Street.

2:41 a.m. – Arrested 33-year-old female for driving under the influence, first offense, in the 100 block of West Second Street.

1:34 p.m. – Possible narcotic violation reported in the 200 block of Mears Street.

2:12 p.m. – Theft by unlawful taking reported in the 200 block of Pine Street.

4:10 p.m. – Trespassing reported in the 200 block of Main Street.

5:16 p.m. – Citation issued to 53-year-old male for dog at large, first offense, in the 800 block of Morehead Street.

June 7

6:10 a.m. – Unattended death reported in the 600 block of Pine Street.

8:27 a.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 100 block of Lake Street.

8:45 p.m. – Loud party reported in the 900 block of Chadron Avenue.

10:29 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 1100 block of West 16th Street.

10:55 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 200 block of Oak Street. 27-year-old male arrested for third degree domestic assault, child abuse and disturbing the peace.

June 8

12:27 a.m. – Trespassing reported in the 300 block of Pine Crest Drive.

June 9

1:16 a.m. – Assault, third degree, reported in the 100 block of Main Street.

4:30 p.m. – Theft of a bicycle reported in the 400 block of East Sixth Street.

