Try 1 month for 99¢
Police Beat
Buy Now

Dec. 10

9:14 a.m. – Trespassing reported in the 1200 block of West Sixth Street.

Dec. 11

12:10 a.m. – Issued 49-year-old male a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of less than one ounce of marijuana at Seventh Street and Chadron Avenue.

9:30 a.m. – Search warrant served in the 400 block of West Niobrara Street.

5:00 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 400 block of Belle Fourche Avenue.

6:02 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 100 block of Third Street.

Dec. 12

12:54 a.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 400 block of North Main Street.

Dec. 13

6:08 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported at Second and Main streets.

Dec. 14

9:58 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 400 block of Norfolk Avenue.

2:05 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 200 block of Main Street.

3:13 p.m. – Theft by unlawful taking reported in the 200 block of Maple Street.

5:58 p.m. – Theft, fuel drive-off, reported in the 1200 block of West Highway 20.

Dec. 15

1:31 a.m. – Arrested 45-year-old male for driving under the influence, first offense, in the 1200 block of West Highway 20.

10:23 a.m. – Littering reported in the 400 block of King Street.

10:24 a.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 200 block of Morehead Street.

10:51 a.m. – Disturbance reported at Second and Maple streets.

4:07 p.m. – Possible narcotics violation reported to the CPD.

5:04 p.m. – Theft by unlawful taking reported in the 300 block of Morehead Street.

6:35 p.m. – Issued 13-year-old female a citation for minor in possession in the 600 block of Morehead Street.

8:43 p.m. – Disturbance reported at Second and Mears streets.

11:30 p.m. – Theft by unlawful taking reported in the 400 block of West 10th Street.

Dec. 16

1:03 a.m. – Disturbance reported in the 200 block of Pine Street.

5:04 a.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 800 block of Ridgeview Road.

9:19 a.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 1000 block of Maple Street.

8:33 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 500 block of Bordeaux Street.

Dec. 17

2:26 a.m. – Disturbance reported in the 300 block of Chadron Avenue.

2:33 a.m. – Trespassing reported in the 300 block of Chadron Avenue.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.