Police Beat

Dec. 10
9:14 a.m. – Trespassing reported in the 1200 block of West Sixth Street.
Dec. 11
12:10 a.m. – Issued 49-year-old male a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of less than one ounce of marijuana at Seventh Street and Chadron Avenue.
9:30 a.m. – Search warrant served in the 400 block of West Niobrara Street.
5:00 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 400 block of Belle Fourche Avenue.
6:02 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 100 block of Third Street.
Dec. 12
12:54 a.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 400 block of North Main Street.
Dec. 13
6:08 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported at Second and Main streets.
Dec. 14
9:58 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 400 block of Norfolk Avenue.
2:05 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 200 block of Main Street.
3:13 p.m. – Theft by unlawful taking reported in the 200 block of Maple Street.
5:58 p.m. – Theft, fuel drive-off, reported in the 1200 block of West Highway 20.
Dec. 15
1:31 a.m. – Arrested 45-year-old male for driving under the influence, first offense, in the 1200 block of West Highway 20.
10:23 a.m. – Littering reported in the 400 block of King Street.
10:24 a.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 200 block of Morehead Street.
10:51 a.m. – Disturbance reported at Second and Maple streets.
4:07 p.m. – Possible narcotics violation reported to the CPD.
5:04 p.m. – Theft by unlawful taking reported in the 300 block of Morehead Street.
6:35 p.m. – Issued 13-year-old female a citation for minor in possession in the 600 block of Morehead Street.
8:43 p.m. – Disturbance reported at Second and Mears streets.
11:30 p.m. – Theft by unlawful taking reported in the 400 block of West 10th Street.
Dec. 16
1:03 a.m. – Disturbance reported in the 200 block of Pine Street.
5:04 a.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 800 block of Ridgeview Road.
9:19 a.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 1000 block of Maple Street.
8:33 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 500 block of Bordeaux Street.
Dec. 17
2:26 a.m. – Disturbance reported in the 300 block of Chadron Avenue.
2:33 a.m. – Trespassing reported in the 300 block of Chadron Avenue.