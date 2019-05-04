{{featured_button_text}}
Police Beat

April 22

11:23 p.m. – Issued 19-year-old male a citation for possession of marijuana, less than one ounce, and possession of drug paraphernalia on West Second Street.

April 23

12:35 a.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 200 block of Pine Street.

3:29 p.m. – Possible narcotics violation in the 300 block of Main Street.

7:40 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 200 block of Pine Street.

April 24

2:48 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances in the 100 block of North Mears Street.

2:52 a.m. – Disturbance reported in the 1000 block of West 16th Street.

3:23 a.m. – Warrant arrest made in the 1000 block of West 16th Street.

8:26 a.m. – Injury accident reported at Highway 20 and McHenry Road.

3:05 p.m. – Non-injury accident in the 1000 block of West Sixth Street.

8:05 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported on Old Highway 20 near Whitney.

April 25

9:05 a.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 1000 block of East Third Street.

12:52 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 200 block of Pine Street.

1:33 p.m. – A warrant arrest was made in the 300 block of Main Street.

2:07 p.m. – DUI reported in the 300 block of Main Street.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

April 26

1:09 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 100 block of West Third Street.

2:55 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 300 block of West Third Street.

6:18 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 300 block of North Morehead Street.

7:32 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 200 block of North Morehead Street.

10:55 p.m. – Issued a citation to a 21-year-old male for possession of marijuana, less than one ounce, and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 400 block of West Fourth Street.

10:55 p.m. – Issued a citation to two 21-year-old males for disorderly house in the 400 block of West Fourth Street.

April 27

8:49 a.m. – Cited 27-year-old male for possession of marijuana, less than one ounce, in the 700 block of West Eighth.

April 28

12:04 a.m. – Theft by shoplifting reported in the 1200 block of West Highway 20.

1:10 a.m. – Other liquor law violation in the 100 block of Main Street.

1:10 a.m. – Issued citation to 20-year-old male for minor DUI, minor in possession and illegal U-Turn in the 100 block of Main Street.

10:48 a.m. – Theft by shoplifting reported in the 600 block of Highway 385.

12:07 p.m. – Theft by unlawful taking reported at the rodeo grounds in Crawford.

6:44 p.m. – Theft by shoplifting reported in the 100 block of West Third Street.

7:50 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 600 block of Chadron Avenue.

11:06 p.m. – Disturbance reported in the 200 block of North Mears Street.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0