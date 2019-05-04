Police Beat

April 22
11:23 p.m. – Issued 19-year-old male a citation for possession of marijuana, less than one ounce, and possession of drug paraphernalia on West Second Street.
April 23
12:35 a.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 200 block of Pine Street.
3:29 p.m. – Possible narcotics violation in the 300 block of Main Street.
7:40 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 200 block of Pine Street.
April 24
2:48 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances in the 100 block of North Mears Street.
2:52 a.m. – Disturbance reported in the 1000 block of West 16th Street.
3:23 a.m. – Warrant arrest made in the 1000 block of West 16th Street.
8:26 a.m. – Injury accident reported at Highway 20 and McHenry Road.
3:05 p.m. – Non-injury accident in the 1000 block of West Sixth Street.
8:05 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported on Old Highway 20 near Whitney.
April 25
9:05 a.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 1000 block of East Third Street.
12:52 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 200 block of Pine Street.
1:33 p.m. – A warrant arrest was made in the 300 block of Main Street.
2:07 p.m. – DUI reported in the 300 block of Main Street.
You have free articles remaining.
April 26
1:09 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 100 block of West Third Street.
2:55 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 300 block of West Third Street.
6:18 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 300 block of North Morehead Street.
7:32 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 200 block of North Morehead Street.
10:55 p.m. – Issued a citation to a 21-year-old male for possession of marijuana, less than one ounce, and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 400 block of West Fourth Street.
10:55 p.m. – Issued a citation to two 21-year-old males for disorderly house in the 400 block of West Fourth Street.
April 27
8:49 a.m. – Cited 27-year-old male for possession of marijuana, less than one ounce, in the 700 block of West Eighth.
April 28
12:04 a.m. – Theft by shoplifting reported in the 1200 block of West Highway 20.
1:10 a.m. – Other liquor law violation in the 100 block of Main Street.
1:10 a.m. – Issued citation to 20-year-old male for minor DUI, minor in possession and illegal U-Turn in the 100 block of Main Street.
10:48 a.m. – Theft by shoplifting reported in the 600 block of Highway 385.
12:07 p.m. – Theft by unlawful taking reported at the rodeo grounds in Crawford.
6:44 p.m. – Theft by shoplifting reported in the 100 block of West Third Street.
7:50 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 600 block of Chadron Avenue.
11:06 p.m. – Disturbance reported in the 200 block of North Mears Street.