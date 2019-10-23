{{featured_button_text}}
Police Beat

Oct. 14

1:23 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 1200 block of West Highway 20.

2:43 p.m. - Suspicious circumstances reported in the 200 block of East First Street.

Oct. 15

2:41 a.m. - Animal at large reported in the 600 block of East Bordeaux Street.

11:39 a.m. - Arrested a 41-year-old female for driving under the influence in the 200 block of Main Street.

2:55 p.m. - Animal nuisance reported in the 1500 block of Highway 385.

3:37 p.m. - Suspicious circumstances reported in the 100 block of East First Street.

5:56 p.m. - Alarm call in the 200 block of Main Street.

6:21 p.m. - Animal nuisance reported in the 100 block of Maple Street.

7:04 p.m. - Suspicious circumstances reported in the 100 block of Main Street.

Oct. 16

10:10 a.m. - Non-injury accident reported in the 100 block of Mears Street.

2:11 p.m. - Animal at large reported in the 1100 block of Highway 20.

5:28 p.m. - Animal at large reported in the 1000 block of North Maple Street.

9:40 p.m. - Disturbance reported in the 100 block of Main Street.

Oct. 17

6:15 a.m. - Suspicious circumstances reported on Airport Road.

10:30 a.m. - Suspicious circumstances reported in the 200 block of Main Street.

2:39 p.m. - Suspicious circumstances reported in the Chadron area.

4:11 p.m. - Theft of a bicycle reported in the 500 block of East Sixth Street.

4:24 p.m. - Animal nuisance reported in the 600 block of Sheldon Street.

4:56 p.m. - Suspicious circumstances reported in the 500 block of Lake Street.

5:57 p.m. - Suspicious circumstances reported in the 100 block of West Third Street.

6:36 p.m. - Suspicious circumstances reported in the 200 block of King Street.

11:45 p.m. - Suspicious circumstances reported in the 400 block of Maple Street.

Oct. 18

7:36 a.m. - Lost property reported in the 1500 block of Maple Street.

11:47 a.m. - Non-injury accident reported in the 400 block of West Third Street.

3:53 p.m. - Fuel theft reported in the 200 block of Mears Street.

8:20 p.m. - Suspicious circumstances reported in the 800 block of Centennial Drive.

8:50 p.m. - Found property reported in the 100 block of Main Street.

8:57 p.m. - Animal nuisance reported in the 800 block of West 10th Street.

9:38 p.m. - Loud party disturbance reported in the 300 block of West Second Street.

10:40 p.m. - Citation issued to a 24-year-old man for possession of marijuana less than one ounce and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 900 block of West Highway 20.

Oct. 19

3 a.m. - Found property was reported in the 800 block of East Eighth Street.

6:30 a.m. - Domestic disturbance reported in the 800 block of Chadron Avenue.

5:51 p.m. - Suspicious circumstances reported in the 500 block of Cedar Street.

5:53 p.m. - Found property reported in the 900 block of Chadron Avenue.

6:53 p.m. - Animal nuisance reported in the 800 block of King Drive.

10:22 p.m. - An alarm reported in the 1000 block of Main Street.

11:32 p.m. - Found property reported in the 900 block of Bordeaux Street.

Oct. 20

2:05 a.m. - Loud party disturbance reported in the 200 block of Main Street.

2:15 a.m. - Suspicious circumstances reported in the 100 block of Main Street.

2:45 a.m. - Arrested a 21-year-old female on suspicion of driving under the influence and no brake lights in the 800 block of Main Street.

