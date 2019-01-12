Police Beat

Dec. 27
12:46 p.m. – Disturbance reported in the 400 block of North Main Street.
Dec. 28
9:32 a.m. – Theft by shoplifting reported in the 200 block of Mears Street.
3:05 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 200 block of Oak Street.
4:57 p.m. – Disturbance reported in Pony Park Trailer Court.
8:32 p.m. – Issued citation to 30-year-old female for driving under revocation.
9:36 p.m. – Arrested 20-year-old male for DUI greater than .150, minor in possession of alcohol, stop sign violation and failure to signal.
Dec. 29
3:30 a.m. – Arrested 34-year-old female on a Dawes County warrant for failure to appear on child support in the 400 block of Mears Street.
4:11 p.m. – Arrested 20-year-old female for driving under suspension and on an active Sheridan County warrant in the 200 block of Oak Street.
11:36 p.m. – Arrested 48-year-old male for third degree assault against a household member in the 400 block of Mears Street.
Dec. 31
6:46 a.m. – Non-injury accident on Airport Road.
11:54 p.m. – Arrested 45-year-old male on a Scotts Bluff County warrant for driving under suspension, possession of marijuana less than one ounce and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 100 block of West Second Street.
Jan. 1
1:07 a.m. – Arrested 23-year-old male for DUI, first offense, and headlight violation in the 100 block of North Main Street.
1:12 a.m. – Arrested 27-year-old male for domestic assault, third degree, and obstructing a police officer in the 800 block of Maple Street.
4:23 p.m. – 911 hangup in the 100 block of North Lake Street.
5:59 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 300 block of North Lake Street.
Jan. 2
6:22 a.m. – Non-injury accident reported at East Fourth and Ann streets.
3:28 p.m. – Disturbance reported in the 200 block of Pine Street.
5:39 p.m. – Search warrant served in the 200 block of Pine Street.
6:14 p.m. – Disturbance – disorderly house – reported in the 200 block of Pine Street.
6:14 p.m. – Cited male subject for possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana plants in the 200 block of Pine Street.
Jan. 3
8:07 a.m. – Motorist assist at Third and Lake streets.
10:15 a.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 200 block of Cedar Street.
10:40 a.m. – Citation issued to 23-year-old for shoplifting in the 500 block of Linden Street.
2:39 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 500 block of Cedar Street.
6:53 p.m. – Disturbance reported in the 1000 block of Maple Street.
6:53 p.m. – Issued 23-year-old a citation for possession of marijuana, less than one ounce, and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1000 block of Maple Street.
6:54 p.m. – Trespassing reported in the 500 block of Linden Street.
10:31 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 300 block of Main Street.
11:10 p.m. – Disturbance reported in the 100 block of Main Street.
11:52 p.m. – Arrested 39-year-old female on an outstanding Pennington County warrant for assault on a law enforcement officer.
Jan. 4
10:19 a.m. – Sexual assault reported.
4:33 p.m. – Arrested 25-year-old male for third degree domestic assault in the 400 block of North Main Street.
5:53 p.m. – Trespassing reported in the 700 block of Pine Street.
11:14 p.m. – Third degree assault reported in the 200 block of Oak Street.
11:42 p.m. – Minor in possession reported in the 200 block of Pine Street.
Jan. 5
2:20 a.m. – Arrested 24-year-old male for second offense DUI in the 400 block of West Third Street.
11:59 a.m. – Issued 29-year-old female a citation for driving while under suspension, no proof of insurance and operating a vehicle without registration in the 900 block of West Third Street.
12:15 p.m. – Disturbance reported in the 400 block of North Main Street.
4:11 p.m. – Disturbance reported in the 400 block of North Main Street.
6:24 p.m. – Shoplifting reported in the 100 block of West Third Street.
Jan. 6
9:04 a.m. – Issued 20-year-old female a citation for possession of marijuana, less than one ounce, and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1000 block of Main Street.
2:26 p.m. – Arrested male subject on a Dawes County warrant for obstructing a police officer in the 400 block of North Main Street.
6:41 p.m. – Issued a citation to a 19-year-old female for possession of marijuana, less than one ounce, and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1000 block of Main Street.
11:20 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 200 block of Pine Street.