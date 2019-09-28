Police Beat

Sept. 16
7:09 p.m. – Disturbance reported in the 300 block of North Pine Street.
7:40 p.m. – Arrested 32-year-old male for terroristic threats.
Sept. 17
12:43 a.m. – Disturbance reported in the 500 block of North Morehead.
1:28 a.m. – Arrested 33-year-old male for third degree domestic assault in the 800 block of Maple Street.
10:38 a.m. – Disturbance reported in the 500 block of Bordeaux Street.
8:50 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 700 block of Microtel Drive.
9:19 p.m. – Issued 18-year-old female a citation for possession of marijuana, less than one ounce, and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 800 block of Highway 385.
9:19 p.m. – Issued 18-year-old male a citation for possession of marijuana, less than one ounce, in the 1000 block of Shelton Street.
Sept. 19
1:28 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 400 block of West Second Street.
6:47 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported at 10th and Chadron Avenue.
Sept. 20
2:46 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 800 block of East 10th Street.
6:26 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported at Second and King streets.
8:25 p.m. – 28-year-old male was cited for driving under suspension in the 800 block of West Third Street.
Sept. 21
7:27 p.m. – Disturbance reported in the 600 block of Chadron Avenue.
7:56 p.m. – Trespassing reported in the 600 block of Chadron Avenue.
Sept. 22
1:59 p.m. – Issued 60-year-old female a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia on Airport Road.