Police Beat

Sept. 16

7:09 p.m. – Disturbance reported in the 300 block of North Pine Street.

7:40 p.m. – Arrested 32-year-old male for terroristic threats.

Sept. 17

12:43 a.m. – Disturbance reported in the 500 block of North Morehead.

1:28 a.m. – Arrested 33-year-old male for third degree domestic assault in the 800 block of Maple Street.

10:38 a.m. – Disturbance reported in the 500 block of Bordeaux Street.

8:50 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 700 block of Microtel Drive.

9:19 p.m. – Issued 18-year-old female a citation for possession of marijuana, less than one ounce, and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 800 block of Highway 385.

9:19 p.m. – Issued 18-year-old male a citation for possession of marijuana, less than one ounce, in the 1000 block of Shelton Street.

Sept. 19

1:28 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 400 block of West Second Street.

6:47 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported at 10th and Chadron Avenue.

Sept. 20

2:46 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 800 block of East 10th Street.

6:26 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported at Second and King streets.

8:25 p.m. – 28-year-old male was cited for driving under suspension in the 800 block of West Third Street.

Sept. 21

7:27 p.m. – Disturbance reported in the 600 block of Chadron Avenue.

7:56 p.m. – Trespassing reported in the 600 block of Chadron Avenue.

Sept. 22

1:59 p.m. – Issued 60-year-old female a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia on Airport Road.

