Police Beat

Aug. 12
3:08 p.m. – Arrested 31-year-old female for domestic assault, third degree, in the 400 block of Mears Street.
5:03 p.m. – Burglary reported in the 1300 block of West Eighth Street.
9:37 p.m. – Trespassing reported in the 500 block of Linden Street.
Aug. 14
8:14 p.m. – Theft by unlawful taking reported in the 200 block of Mears Street.
Aug. 15
10:45 a.m. – Theft from vehicle reported in the 500 block of Linden Street.
11:59 a.m. – Theft, fuel drive-off, reported in the 200 block of Mears Street.
12:17 p.m. – Theft, fuel drive-off reported in the 200 block of Mears Street.
3:01 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 1200 block of West Tenth Street.
4:53 p.m. – Disturbance reported in the 200 block of Main Street.
5:22 p.m. – Sexual assault of a child reported in the 300 block of West Chadron Avenue.
Aug. 16
12:07 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 400 block of North Main Street.
4:47 p.m. – Theft, fuel drive-off, reported in the 200 block of Mears Street.
9:46 p.m. – Issued two 19-year-old males citations for possession of marijuana less than one ounce in the 1000 block of Main Street.
Aug. 17
4:50 a.m. – Theft by unlawful taking reported in the 1200 block of West Highway 20.
6:30 a.m. – Arrested 25-year-old male for South Dakota homicide warrant, a 26-year-old female for obstruction and a 39-year-old female for obstruction and on a Dawes County warrant in the 1100 block of West Third Street.
9:56 a.m. – Theft of a motor vehicle reported in the 1000 block of West 16th Street.
8:52 p.m. – Theft by unlawful taking reported in the 1500 block of West Sixth Street.
Aug. 18
6:08 a.m. – Theft from vehicle reported in the 200 block of North Lake Street.