{{featured_button_text}}
Police Beat

Aug. 12

3:08 p.m. – Arrested 31-year-old female for domestic assault, third degree, in the 400 block of Mears Street.

5:03 p.m. – Burglary reported in the 1300 block of West Eighth Street.

9:37 p.m. – Trespassing reported in the 500 block of Linden Street.

Aug. 14

8:14 p.m. – Theft by unlawful taking reported in the 200 block of Mears Street.

Aug. 15

10:45 a.m. – Theft from vehicle reported in the 500 block of Linden Street.

11:59 a.m. – Theft, fuel drive-off, reported in the 200 block of Mears Street.

12:17 p.m. – Theft, fuel drive-off reported in the 200 block of Mears Street.

3:01 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 1200 block of West Tenth Street.

4:53 p.m. – Disturbance reported in the 200 block of Main Street.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

5:22 p.m. – Sexual assault of a child reported in the 300 block of West Chadron Avenue.

Aug. 16

12:07 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 400 block of North Main Street.

4:47 p.m. – Theft, fuel drive-off, reported in the 200 block of Mears Street.

9:46 p.m. – Issued two 19-year-old males citations for possession of marijuana less than one ounce in the 1000 block of Main Street.

Aug. 17

4:50 a.m. – Theft by unlawful taking reported in the 1200 block of West Highway 20.

6:30 a.m. – Arrested 25-year-old male for South Dakota homicide warrant, a 26-year-old female for obstruction and a 39-year-old female for obstruction and on a Dawes County warrant in the 1100 block of West Third Street.

9:56 a.m. – Theft of a motor vehicle reported in the 1000 block of West 16th Street.

8:52 p.m. – Theft by unlawful taking reported in the 1500 block of West Sixth Street.

Aug. 18

6:08 a.m. – Theft from vehicle reported in the 200 block of North Lake Street.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0