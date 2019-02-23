Try 1 month for 99¢
Police Beat

Feb. 11

12:28 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported.

2:44 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 1100 block of East Third Street.

7:24 p.m. – Assault reported in the 500 block of Linden Street.

Feb. 12

9:01 a.m. – Arrested 50-year-old male on a Dawes County warrant in the 800 block of Centennial Drive.

11:14 a.m. – Criminal mischief reported in the 200 block of Spruce Street.

2:13 p.m. – Theft by unlawful taking reported in the 900 block of East Niobrara Avenue.

6:08 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported at Tenth and Main streets.

11:39 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 400 block of Maple Street.

Feb. 14

12:30 p.m. – Arrested 33-year-old male for two active Colorado warrants in the 500 block of Bordeaux Street.

Feb. 15

10:42 a.m. – Non-injury accident on Highway 385.

11:10 a.m. – Non-injury accident in the 500 block of Highway 20.

2:12 p.m. – Non-injury accident near Greenwood Cemetery.

3:28 p.m. – Non-injury accident at Third and Main streets. Citation issued to 66-year-old male for driv-ing too fast for conditions.

Feb. 16

12:09 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 1200 block of West Highway 20.

12:42 a.m. – Arrested 32-year-old female for DUI, first offense, at First and Chadron.

7:43 a.m. – Non-injury accident in the 600 block of West Second Street.

10:52 a.m. – Arrested 23-year-old female for possession of a controlled substance, possession of sto-len property, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing a police officer, driving under the influ-ence of drugs and refusal to submit to a chemical test in the 900 block of Chadron Avenue.

12:32 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 900 block of Chadron Avenue.

6:04 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 300 block of Chadron Avenue.

1:24 a.m. – Arrested 24-year-old female for driving under the influence, first offense, over .15 in the 200 block of Main Street.

3:19 a.m. – Issued citation to 20-year-old male for minor in possession of alcohol in the 1000 block of Main Street.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.