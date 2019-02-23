Police Beat

Feb. 11
12:28 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported.
2:44 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 1100 block of East Third Street.
7:24 p.m. – Assault reported in the 500 block of Linden Street.
Feb. 12
9:01 a.m. – Arrested 50-year-old male on a Dawes County warrant in the 800 block of Centennial Drive.
11:14 a.m. – Criminal mischief reported in the 200 block of Spruce Street.
2:13 p.m. – Theft by unlawful taking reported in the 900 block of East Niobrara Avenue.
6:08 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported at Tenth and Main streets.
11:39 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 400 block of Maple Street.
Feb. 14
12:30 p.m. – Arrested 33-year-old male for two active Colorado warrants in the 500 block of Bordeaux Street.
Feb. 15
10:42 a.m. – Non-injury accident on Highway 385.
11:10 a.m. – Non-injury accident in the 500 block of Highway 20.
2:12 p.m. – Non-injury accident near Greenwood Cemetery.
3:28 p.m. – Non-injury accident at Third and Main streets. Citation issued to 66-year-old male for driv-ing too fast for conditions.
Feb. 16
12:09 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 1200 block of West Highway 20.
12:42 a.m. – Arrested 32-year-old female for DUI, first offense, at First and Chadron.
7:43 a.m. – Non-injury accident in the 600 block of West Second Street.
10:52 a.m. – Arrested 23-year-old female for possession of a controlled substance, possession of sto-len property, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing a police officer, driving under the influ-ence of drugs and refusal to submit to a chemical test in the 900 block of Chadron Avenue.
12:32 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 900 block of Chadron Avenue.
6:04 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 300 block of Chadron Avenue.
1:24 a.m. – Arrested 24-year-old female for driving under the influence, first offense, over .15 in the 200 block of Main Street.
3:19 a.m. – Issued citation to 20-year-old male for minor in possession of alcohol in the 1000 block of Main Street.