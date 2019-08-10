{{featured_button_text}}
Police Beat

July 29

7:23 a.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 200 block of North Lake Street.

11:25 a.m. – Criminal mischief reported in the 500 block of East Sixth Street.

1:24 p.m. – Disturbance reported in the 800 block of Maple Street.

July 30

2:00 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported to the police department.

9:30 p.m. – Hit and run accident reported in the 200 block of North Maple Street.

July 31

5:44 a.m. – DUI reported in the 300 block of North Chadron Avenue.

5:52 a.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 500 block of North Morehead Street.

3:20 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 500 block of North Morehead Street.

6:03 p.m. – Driving under suspension reported in the Chadron area.

6:12 p.m. – Theft by unlawful taking reported in the 500 block of North Morehead Street.

10:54 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 1200 block of Highway 20.

Aug. 1

2:49 a.m. – Disturbance reported in the 400 block of Morehead Street.

3:39 a.m. – Criminal mischief reported in the 300 block of Main Street.

Aug. 2

5:26 p.m. – Arrested 34-year-old male on a Dawes County warrant in the 300 block of Beech Street.

5:29 p.m. – Issued a 34-year-old male for possession of marijuana, first offense, in the 300 block of Beech Street.

Aug. 3

8:14 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 700 block of East Third Street.

Aug. 4

12:12 a.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 200 block of Pine Street.

10:41 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 600 block of Main Street.

