Police Beat

June 10
1:42 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 1200 block of West Highway 20. Issued a 17-year-old female a citation for leaving an accident and failing to furnish information.
4:41 p.m. – Trespassing reported in the 500 block of Linden Street.
4:41 p.m. – Issued 39-year-old female a citation for shoplifting in the 500 block of Linden Street.
June 11
8:16 p.m. – Warrant arrest made in the 800 block of Centennial Drive.
June 12
10:45 a.m. – Non-injury accident in the 1200 block of West Highway 20.
12:20 p.m. – Issued 34-year-old female a citation for dog at large, habitual, at Fourth and Maple streets.
4:36 p.m. – Theft by shoplifting reported in the 1200 block of West Highway 20.
3:20 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 200 block of Main Street.
6:15 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 100 block of Bordeaux Street.
10:21 p.m. – Disturbance reported in the 200 block of Pine Street.
June 13
7:30 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 400 block of West Second Street.
3:10 p.m. – Non-injury accident in the 200 block of Morehead Street.
8:01 p.m. – Arrested 30-year-old male for domestic assault in the 800 block of Maple Street.
10:43 p.m. – Possible narcotics violation in the 700 block of East Third Street.
You have free articles remaining.
June 14
12:13 a.m. – Search warrant served in the 700 block of East Third Street.
11:59 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 200 block of Main Street.
4:59 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 600 block of Shelton Street.
8:59 p.m. – Driving under suspension reported at Highways 20 and 385.
June 15
12:53 p.m. – Trespassing reported in the 100 block of West Third Street.
4:08 p.m. – Disturbance reported in the 400 block of Chadron Avenue.
7:25 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 400 block of North Morehead Street.
10:19 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 200 block of Pine Street.
11:38 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 300 block of East Second Street.
June 16
3:30 a.m. – Littering reported in the 100 block of Main Street.
1:16 p.m. – Theft of a motor vehicle reported on River Road near Marsland.
June 17
4:21 a.m. – Assist other agency.
4:52 a.m. – Warrant arrest made.