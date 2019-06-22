{{featured_button_text}}
Police Beat

June 10

1:42 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 1200 block of West Highway 20. Issued a 17-year-old female a citation for leaving an accident and failing to furnish information.

4:41 p.m. – Trespassing reported in the 500 block of Linden Street.

4:41 p.m. – Issued 39-year-old female a citation for shoplifting in the 500 block of Linden Street.

June 11

8:16 p.m. – Warrant arrest made in the 800 block of Centennial Drive.

June 12

10:45 a.m. – Non-injury accident in the 1200 block of West Highway 20.

12:20 p.m. – Issued 34-year-old female a citation for dog at large, habitual, at Fourth and Maple streets.

4:36 p.m. – Theft by shoplifting reported in the 1200 block of West Highway 20.

3:20 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 200 block of Main Street.

6:15 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 100 block of Bordeaux Street.

10:21 p.m. – Disturbance reported in the 200 block of Pine Street.

June 13

7:30 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 400 block of West Second Street.

3:10 p.m. – Non-injury accident in the 200 block of Morehead Street.

8:01 p.m. – Arrested 30-year-old male for domestic assault in the 800 block of Maple Street.

10:43 p.m. – Possible narcotics violation in the 700 block of East Third Street.

June 14

12:13 a.m. – Search warrant served in the 700 block of East Third Street.

11:59 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 200 block of Main Street.

4:59 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 600 block of Shelton Street.

8:59 p.m. – Driving under suspension reported at Highways 20 and 385.

June 15

12:53 p.m. – Trespassing reported in the 100 block of West Third Street.

4:08 p.m. – Disturbance reported in the 400 block of Chadron Avenue.

7:25 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 400 block of North Morehead Street.

10:19 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 200 block of Pine Street.

11:38 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 300 block of East Second Street.

June 16

3:30 a.m. – Littering reported in the 100 block of Main Street.

1:16 p.m. – Theft of a motor vehicle reported on River Road near Marsland.

June 17

4:21 a.m. – Assist other agency.

4:52 a.m. – Warrant arrest made.

