Police Beat

April 29
3:48 p.m. – Trespassing reported in the 100 block of West Third Street.
April 30
7:10 p.m. – Arrested female subject on a Dawes County warrant for resisting arrest in the 300 block of Chadron Avenue.
8:52 p.m. – Abandoned vehicle reported four to five miles north of Chadron on Slim Buttes Road.
9:14 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported on Bartlett Road.
May 1
10:23 a.m. – Criminal mischief reported in the 100 block of Royal Court.
3:17 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported on Second Street in Crawford.
3:21 p.m. – Motorist assist requested on Hartman Road near Whitney.
May 2
5:27 a.m. – Non-injury accident three miles west of Chadron.
May 3
8:10 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 200 block of Oak Street.
11:10 a.m. – Trespassing reported in the 1000 block of East Third Street.
11:21 a.m. – Third degree assault reported in the 900 block of Cedar Street.
4:51 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported at Third and Mears streets.
May 4
1:55 p.m. – Theft by unlawful taking reported in the 200 block of Mears Street.
3:45 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 300 block of North Maple Street.