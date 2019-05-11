{{featured_button_text}}
Police Beat

April 29

3:48 p.m. – Trespassing reported in the 100 block of West Third Street.

April 30

7:10 p.m. – Arrested female subject on a Dawes County warrant for resisting arrest in the 300 block of Chadron Avenue.

8:52 p.m. – Abandoned vehicle reported four to five miles north of Chadron on Slim Buttes Road.

9:14 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported on Bartlett Road.

May 1

10:23 a.m. – Criminal mischief reported in the 100 block of Royal Court.

3:17 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported on Second Street in Crawford.

3:21 p.m. – Motorist assist requested on Hartman Road near Whitney.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

May 2

5:27 a.m. – Non-injury accident three miles west of Chadron.

May 3

8:10 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 200 block of Oak Street.

11:10 a.m. – Trespassing reported in the 1000 block of East Third Street.

11:21 a.m. – Third degree assault reported in the 900 block of Cedar Street.

4:51 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported at Third and Mears streets.

May 4

1:55 p.m. – Theft by unlawful taking reported in the 200 block of Mears Street.

3:45 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 300 block of North Maple Street.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0