Police Beat

April 15
10:57 a.m. – Arrested 69-year-old male for violation of a protection order.
2:48 p.m. – Theft of a motor vehicle reported in the 1100 block of East Third Street.
April 16
1:48 p.m. – Criminal mischief reported to the police department.
4:17 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 300 block of North Pine Street.
7:59 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 1000 block of Main Street.
April 17
1:26 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 200 block of Cedar Street.
12:06 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 200 block of King Street.
2:39 p.m. – Theft, fuel drive-off, reported in the 200 block of Mears Street.
8:57 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 400 block of North Chadron Avenue.
April 18
12:13 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 200 block of Oak Street.
12:42 a.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 200 block of Oak Street.
2:01 a.m. – Arrested 27-year-old male for trespassing, second degree, in the 100 block of King Street.
10:48 a.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 200 block of West Fourth Street.
3:24 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 900 block of Morehead Street.
April 19
9:51 a.m. – Issued citation to 19-year-old female for theft by shoplifting in the 500 block of Linden Street.
10:09 a.m. – Theft, fuel drive-off, reported in the 200 block of Mears Street.
April 20
11:48 a.m. – Arrested 31-year-old male on a Sheridan County warrant in the 200 block of Oak Street.
3:57 p.m. – Issued 22-year-old male a citation for driving under suspension at Highway 385 and Eighth Street.
April 21
9:15 a.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 300 block of West Second Street.
2:47 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 100 block of Lake Street.
4:59 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 200 block of Chapin Street.