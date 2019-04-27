{{featured_button_text}}
Police Beat

April 15

10:57 a.m. – Arrested 69-year-old male for violation of a protection order.

2:48 p.m. – Theft of a motor vehicle reported in the 1100 block of East Third Street.

April 16

1:48 p.m. – Criminal mischief reported to the police department.

4:17 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 300 block of North Pine Street.

7:59 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 1000 block of Main Street.

April 17

1:26 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 200 block of Cedar Street.

12:06 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 200 block of King Street.

2:39 p.m. – Theft, fuel drive-off, reported in the 200 block of Mears Street.

8:57 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 400 block of North Chadron Avenue.

April 18

12:13 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 200 block of Oak Street.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

12:42 a.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 200 block of Oak Street.

2:01 a.m. – Arrested 27-year-old male for trespassing, second degree, in the 100 block of King Street.

10:48 a.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 200 block of West Fourth Street.

3:24 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 900 block of Morehead Street.

April 19

9:51 a.m. – Issued citation to 19-year-old female for theft by shoplifting in the 500 block of Linden Street.

10:09 a.m. – Theft, fuel drive-off, reported in the 200 block of Mears Street.

April 20

11:48 a.m. – Arrested 31-year-old male on a Sheridan County warrant in the 200 block of Oak Street.

3:57 p.m. – Issued 22-year-old male a citation for driving under suspension at Highway 385 and Eighth Street.

April 21

9:15 a.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 300 block of West Second Street.

2:47 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 100 block of Lake Street.

4:59 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 200 block of Chapin Street.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.