Police Beat

6:23 a.m.-Criminal mischief in the 1100 block of West 10th Street.

7:11 a.m.-Theft from vehicle in the 400 block of Bordeaux Street.

7:37 a.m.-Suspicious circumstances in the 200 block of East Second Street.

8:26 a.m.-Theft from vehicle in the 800 block of Maple Street.

8:50 a.m.-Theft of bicycle in the 500 block of Bordeaux Street.

8:58 a.m.-Theft of bicycle in the 1600 block of Maple Street.

9:25 a.m.-Criminal mischief in the 1100 block of West 10th Street.

12:58 p.m.-Public assist in the 100 block of Main Street.

2:01 p.m.-Disturbance in the 400 block of East Second Street.

3:36 p.m.-Public assist in the 100 block of Main Street.

5:58 p.m.-Public assist in the 400 block of Main Street.

7:07 p.m.-Domestic disturbance in the 200 block of Spruce Street.

7:39 p.m.-Public assist in the 1000 block of Maple Street.

7:55 p.m.-Theft from vehicle in the 200 block of Shelton Street.