Police Beat

Police Beat

July 26

5:37 a.m.-Animal at large in the 400 block of Mears Street.

11:04 a.m.-Public assist in the 900 block of East third Street.

1:39 p.m.-Public assist in the 200 block of Oak Street.

1:46 p.m.-Criminal mischief in the 400 block of King Street.

2:28 p.m.-R.E.D.D.I. report on Highway 385.

5:51 p.m.-Animal at large in the 600 block of East Fifth Street.

7:33 p.m.-A 30-year-old subject was arrested for alleged third-degree assault in the 1000 block of West 16th Street.

10:59 p.m.-Suspicious circumstances in the 200 block of North Morehead Street.

11:22 p.m.-Public assist in the 800 block of Centennial Drive.

July 27

3:39 a.m.-Suspicious circumstances in the 200 block of West Second Street.

6:52 a.m.-Traffic complaint in the 1600 block of Highway 385.

7:42 a.m.-Found property in the 300 block of West Sixth Street.

8:04 a.m.-Suspicious circumstances in the 1000 block of Main Street.

9:57 a.m.-Animal nuisance in the 1200 block of West Sixth Street.

11:51 a.m.-Public assist in the 100 block of Main Street.

1:30 p.m.-Suspicious circumstances in the 1000 block of East Third Street.

3:22 p.m.-Injury accident in the 400 block of Mears Street.

5:21 p.m.-Suspicious circumstances in the 300 block of North Pine Street.

5:24 p.m.-Suspicious circumstances in the 200 block of Cedar Street.

6:09 p.m.-Suspicious circumstances in the 500 block of Second Street in Crawford.

6:10 p.m.-R.E.D.D.I. report in the 600 block of East Fifth Street.

10:58 p.m.-Theft from vehicle in the 1100 block of West 10th Street.

July 28

12:16 a.m.-Suspicious circumstances in the 100 block of East Sixth Street.

12:25 a.m.-Theft from vehicle in the 300 block of Shelton Street.

12:52 a.m.-Narcotic violation in the 800 block of Maple Street.

1:01 a.m.-Warrant arrest in the 800 block of Maple Street.

3:17 a.m.-Public assist in the 800 block of Maple Street.

6:23 a.m.-Criminal mischief in the 1100 block of West 10th Street.

7:11 a.m.-Theft from vehicle in the 400 block of Bordeaux Street.

7:37 a.m.-Suspicious circumstances in the 200 block of East Second Street.

8:26 a.m.-Theft from vehicle in the 800 block of Maple Street.

8:50 a.m.-Theft of bicycle in the 500 block of Bordeaux Street.

8:58 a.m.-Theft of bicycle in the 1600 block of Maple Street.

9:25 a.m.-Criminal mischief in the 1100 block of West 10th Street.

12:58 p.m.-Public assist in the 100 block of Main Street.

2:01 p.m.-Disturbance in the 400 block of East Second Street.

3:36 p.m.-Public assist in the 100 block of Main Street.

5:58 p.m.-Public assist in the 400 block of Main Street.

7:07 p.m.-Domestic disturbance in the 200 block of Spruce Street.

7:39 p.m.-Public assist in the 1000 block of Maple Street.

7:55 p.m.-Theft from vehicle in the 200 block of Shelton Street.

10:15 p.m.-Disturbance in the 1200 block of West Highway 20.

July 29

1:52 a.m.-Suspicious circumstances in the 700 block of 700 block of East Niobrara Avenue.

2:19 a.m.-Suspicious circumstances in the 1100 block of West Highway 20.

2:53 a.m.-Noise complaint in the 800 block of Parry Drive.

4:54 a.m.-Parking complaint in the 500 block of 10th Street.

8:42 a.m.-Theft from vehicle in the 200 block of East Second Street.

9:15 a.m.-Protection order violation in the 400 block of Belle Fourche Avenue.

11:57 a.m.-Animal at large in the 300 block of Chadron Avenue.

4:50 p.m.-Suspicious circumstances in the 200 block of Morehead Street.

7:43 p.m.-A 19-year-old subject was cited for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 800 block of Morehead Street.

10:21 p.m.-A 20-year-old subject was cited for driving under suspension in the 600 block of Highway 385.

11:09 p.m.-suspicious circumstances in the 200 block of Spruce Street.

July 30

12 a.m.-Public assist in the 300 block of North Pine Street.

1:05 a.m.-Public assist in the 800 block of Centennial Drive.

Aug. 1

8 a.m. - Domestic disturbance in the 300 block of King Street.

8:31 a.m. - Suspicious circumstances in the 600 block of South Highway 385.

10:07 a.m. - Welfare check in the 300 block of Cedar Street.

11:28 a.m. - Suspicious circumstances in the 900 block of East Third Street.

5:54 p.m. - Animal at large in the 900 block of Cedar Street.

7:56 p.m. - A 54-year-old subject was issued a citation for open container in the 1000 block of East Third Street.

8:33 p.m. - Traffic complaint in the 500 block of North Pine Street.

9:13 p.m. - Suspicious circumstances in the 100 block of East Third Street.

10:33 p.m. - Welfare check in the 200 block of Ash Street.

10:50 p.m. - Suspicious circumstances in the 1000 block of West 16th Street.

11:25 p.m. - A 35-year-old subject was issued a citation for disturbing the peace in the 1000 block of West 16th Street.

Aug. 2

1:12 a.m. - Suspicious circumstances in the 1700 block of West Highway 20.

2:48 a.m. - Parking complaint in the 500 block of East 10th Street.

5:44 a.m. - Trespassing in the 300 block of North Pine.

7:08 a.m. - A 19-year-old subject was issued a citation for minor in possession of alcohol in the 500 block of Morehead Street.

11:10 a.m. - A 22-year-old subject was issued a citation for driving under suspension.

12:40 p.m. - Theft of a bicycle near Second Street and Main Street.

3:25 p.m. - Suspicious circumstances in the 800 block of Maple Street.

3:51 p.m. - Fuel theft (drive off) in the 200 block of Mears Street.

7:58 p.m. - Suspicious circumstances in the 800 block of Maple Street.

Aug. 3

12:16 a.m. - A 16-year-old subject was issued a citation for driving under suspension.

2:39 a.m. - Suspicious circumstances in the 300 block of Lake Street.

3:11 a.m. - Suspicious circumstances in the 100 block of West Third Street.

