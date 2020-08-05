Police Beat

July 26
5:37 a.m.-Animal at large in the 400 block of Mears Street.
11:04 a.m.-Public assist in the 900 block of East third Street.
1:39 p.m.-Public assist in the 200 block of Oak Street.
1:46 p.m.-Criminal mischief in the 400 block of King Street.
2:28 p.m.-R.E.D.D.I. report on Highway 385.
5:51 p.m.-Animal at large in the 600 block of East Fifth Street.
7:33 p.m.-A 30-year-old subject was arrested for alleged third-degree assault in the 1000 block of West 16th Street.
10:59 p.m.-Suspicious circumstances in the 200 block of North Morehead Street.
11:22 p.m.-Public assist in the 800 block of Centennial Drive.
July 27
3:39 a.m.-Suspicious circumstances in the 200 block of West Second Street.
6:52 a.m.-Traffic complaint in the 1600 block of Highway 385.
7:42 a.m.-Found property in the 300 block of West Sixth Street.
8:04 a.m.-Suspicious circumstances in the 1000 block of Main Street.
9:57 a.m.-Animal nuisance in the 1200 block of West Sixth Street.
11:51 a.m.-Public assist in the 100 block of Main Street.
1:30 p.m.-Suspicious circumstances in the 1000 block of East Third Street.
3:22 p.m.-Injury accident in the 400 block of Mears Street.
5:21 p.m.-Suspicious circumstances in the 300 block of North Pine Street.
5:24 p.m.-Suspicious circumstances in the 200 block of Cedar Street.
6:09 p.m.-Suspicious circumstances in the 500 block of Second Street in Crawford.
6:10 p.m.-R.E.D.D.I. report in the 600 block of East Fifth Street.
10:58 p.m.-Theft from vehicle in the 1100 block of West 10th Street.
July 28
12:16 a.m.-Suspicious circumstances in the 100 block of East Sixth Street.
12:25 a.m.-Theft from vehicle in the 300 block of Shelton Street.
12:52 a.m.-Narcotic violation in the 800 block of Maple Street.
1:01 a.m.-Warrant arrest in the 800 block of Maple Street.
3:17 a.m.-Public assist in the 800 block of Maple Street.
6:23 a.m.-Criminal mischief in the 1100 block of West 10th Street.
7:11 a.m.-Theft from vehicle in the 400 block of Bordeaux Street.
7:37 a.m.-Suspicious circumstances in the 200 block of East Second Street.
8:26 a.m.-Theft from vehicle in the 800 block of Maple Street.
8:50 a.m.-Theft of bicycle in the 500 block of Bordeaux Street.
8:58 a.m.-Theft of bicycle in the 1600 block of Maple Street.
9:25 a.m.-Criminal mischief in the 1100 block of West 10th Street.
12:58 p.m.-Public assist in the 100 block of Main Street.
2:01 p.m.-Disturbance in the 400 block of East Second Street.
3:36 p.m.-Public assist in the 100 block of Main Street.
5:58 p.m.-Public assist in the 400 block of Main Street.
7:07 p.m.-Domestic disturbance in the 200 block of Spruce Street.
7:39 p.m.-Public assist in the 1000 block of Maple Street.
7:55 p.m.-Theft from vehicle in the 200 block of Shelton Street.
10:15 p.m.-Disturbance in the 1200 block of West Highway 20.
July 29
1:52 a.m.-Suspicious circumstances in the 700 block of 700 block of East Niobrara Avenue.
2:19 a.m.-Suspicious circumstances in the 1100 block of West Highway 20.
2:53 a.m.-Noise complaint in the 800 block of Parry Drive.
4:54 a.m.-Parking complaint in the 500 block of 10th Street.
8:42 a.m.-Theft from vehicle in the 200 block of East Second Street.
9:15 a.m.-Protection order violation in the 400 block of Belle Fourche Avenue.
11:57 a.m.-Animal at large in the 300 block of Chadron Avenue.
4:50 p.m.-Suspicious circumstances in the 200 block of Morehead Street.
7:43 p.m.-A 19-year-old subject was cited for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 800 block of Morehead Street.
10:21 p.m.-A 20-year-old subject was cited for driving under suspension in the 600 block of Highway 385.
11:09 p.m.-suspicious circumstances in the 200 block of Spruce Street.
July 30
12 a.m.-Public assist in the 300 block of North Pine Street.
1:05 a.m.-Public assist in the 800 block of Centennial Drive.
Aug. 1
8 a.m. - Domestic disturbance in the 300 block of King Street.
8:31 a.m. - Suspicious circumstances in the 600 block of South Highway 385.
10:07 a.m. - Welfare check in the 300 block of Cedar Street.
11:28 a.m. - Suspicious circumstances in the 900 block of East Third Street.
5:54 p.m. - Animal at large in the 900 block of Cedar Street.
7:56 p.m. - A 54-year-old subject was issued a citation for open container in the 1000 block of East Third Street.
8:33 p.m. - Traffic complaint in the 500 block of North Pine Street.
9:13 p.m. - Suspicious circumstances in the 100 block of East Third Street.
10:33 p.m. - Welfare check in the 200 block of Ash Street.
10:50 p.m. - Suspicious circumstances in the 1000 block of West 16th Street.
11:25 p.m. - A 35-year-old subject was issued a citation for disturbing the peace in the 1000 block of West 16th Street.
Aug. 2
1:12 a.m. - Suspicious circumstances in the 1700 block of West Highway 20.
2:48 a.m. - Parking complaint in the 500 block of East 10th Street.
5:44 a.m. - Trespassing in the 300 block of North Pine.
7:08 a.m. - A 19-year-old subject was issued a citation for minor in possession of alcohol in the 500 block of Morehead Street.
11:10 a.m. - A 22-year-old subject was issued a citation for driving under suspension.
12:40 p.m. - Theft of a bicycle near Second Street and Main Street.
3:25 p.m. - Suspicious circumstances in the 800 block of Maple Street.
3:51 p.m. - Fuel theft (drive off) in the 200 block of Mears Street.
7:58 p.m. - Suspicious circumstances in the 800 block of Maple Street.
Aug. 3
12:16 a.m. - A 16-year-old subject was issued a citation for driving under suspension.
2:39 a.m. - Suspicious circumstances in the 300 block of Lake Street.
3:11 a.m. - Suspicious circumstances in the 100 block of West Third Street.
