Police Beat

Oct. 20

6:55 a.m. - An alarm reported in the 200 block of Ash Street.

10:40 a.m. - Search warrant in the 1000 block of Main Street.

11:16 a.m. - Animal bite reported in the 500 block of King Street.

11:25 a.m. - Citation issued to a 19-year-old male for possession of marijuana less than one ounce near Perrie Drive and Cedar Street.

11:55 a.m. - Non-injury accident reported in the 500 block of Chapin Street.

1:15 p.m. - Responded to a rescue call on Highway 385.

9 p.m. - Citation issued to a 24-year-old man for possession of drug paraphernalia near Sixth Street and Chadron Avenue.

Oct. 21

8:43 a.m. - Animal at large reported in the 1200 block of West Highway 20.

10:01 a.m. - Found property reported in the 100 block of Main Street.

Oct. 22

11:17 a.m. - Non-injury accident reported in the 400 block of North Main Street.

11:30 a.m. - Lost property reported in the 100 block of Main Street.

12:41 p.m. - Suspicious circumstances reported in the 200 block of Main Street.

1:54 p.m. - Found property reported at 10th and Main streets.

2:34 p.m. - Animal at large reported in the 100 block of Pine Street.

3:59 p.m. - Suspicious circumstances reported in the 300 block of Mears Street.

7:53 p.m. - Suspicious circumstances reported near First and Main streets.

9:39 p.m. - Animal nuisance reported in the 600 block of West Sixth Street.

Oct. 23

12:04 a.m. - Citation issued to a 42-year-old female for driving under suspension in the 300 block of Main Street.

6:05 p.m. - Suspicious circumstances reported in the 800 block of East Second Street.

Oct. 24

2:08 a.m. - Arrested a 21-year-old man for second offense driving under the influence of alcohol, refusal of a preliminary breath test, refusal of a chemical test and failure to signal a turn in the 100 block of East Sixth Street.

3:47 a.m. - Suspicious circumstances reported in the 300 block of Main Street.

11:30 a.m. - Sexual assault reported in the 1000 block of Main Street.

1:14 p.m. - Theft by telephone scam reported in the 100 block of Main Street.

1:36 p.m. - Animal at large reported in the 100 block of Pine Street.

4:04 p.m. - Non-injury accident reported in the 1100 block of West Highway 20.

4:24 p.m. - Citation issued to a 30-year-old female for a dog at large in the 1200 block of West Highway 20.

6:06 p.m. - Arrested a 30-year-old female on a Dawes County warrant and failure to appear in the 900 block of Highway 385.

Oct. 25

5:45 a.m. - Animal at large reported in the 300 block of Main Street.

