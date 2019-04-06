Police Beat

March 25
11:32 a.m. – Hit and run accident reported in the 400 block of Maple Street.
1:51 p.m. – Criminal mischief reported at North Main and Norfolk streets.
6:48 p.m. – Citation issued to 22-year-old female for dog at large, second offense, in the 200 block of Mears Street.
March 26
8:38 a.m. – Issued citation to 31-year-old female for child abuse in the 400 block of East Second Street.
4:01 p.m. – Possible narcotics violation in the 400 block of Morehead Street.
6:01 p.m. – Search warrant issued in the 400 block of Morehead Street.
March 27
11:27 a.m. - Issued citation to 13-year-old male for third degree assault in the 400 block of Sixth Street.
4:28 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 1000 block of East Third Street.
7:10 p.m. – Animal bite reported in the 800 block of Centennial Drive.
March 28
9:38 a.m. – Citations issued to 15-year-old male and 13-year-old male for third degree assault in the 700 block of Morehead Street.
9:38 a.m. – Hit and run accident reported in the 400 block of West Second Street.
11:47 a.m. – Arrested male subject on two felony warrants for distributing hazardous drug in the 1700 block of West Highway 20.
12:56 p.m. – Hit and run accident reported in the 900 block of Cedar Street.
7:39 p.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 700 block of Morehead Street.
March 29
8:46 p.m. – Arrested 27-year-old male for assault, second degree, and use of a weapon to commit a felony in the 100 block of West Second Street.
March 30
12:30 a.m. – Trespassing reported in the 400 block of Maple Street.
12:37 a.m. – Search warrant issued for the 400 block of Maple Street.
12:39 a.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 300 block of North Pine Street.
11:17 a.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 200 block of Chapin Street.
5:40 p.m. – Criminal mischief reported in the 700 block of West Third Street.
10:55 p.m. – Disturbance reported in Pony Park Trailer Court.
11:25 p.m. – Cited two 19-year-old females for minor in possession of alcohol in the 200 block of Ann Street.
11:25 p.m. – Cited 21-year-old male for disorderly house in the 200 block of Ann Street.
March 31
12:41 a.m. – Criminal mischief reported in the 200 block of Ann Street.
1:17 a.m. – Disturbance reported in the 100 block of West Second Street.
1:53 a.m. – Disturbance reported in the 1100 block of West Third Street.
2:30 p.m. – Non-injury accident reported in the 500 block of Linden Street.
April 1
12:27 a.m. – Cited 38-year-old male for driving under suspension and speeding at Third and Morehead streets.