Police Beat
Aug. 27

10:06 a.m. – Theft by unlawful taking reported on Norwesca Road.

5:31 p.m. – Cited 44-year-old male for negligent driving in the 1200 block of West Highway 20.

9:30 p.m. – Arrested 29-year-old male for driving under suspension in the 1100 block of South Maple Street.

Aug. 28

11:14 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances in the 900 block of Chadron Avenue.

10:03 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances in the 600 block of Main Street.

10:12 p.m. – Disturbance in the 300 block of Elm Street.

Aug. 29

9:24 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 1000 block of West 16th Street.

4:16 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 200 block of Mears Street.

Aug. 30

9:28 a.m. – Non-injury accident on SB Road near Harrison.

9:55 a.m. – Non-injury accident in the 500 block of Linden Street.

11:38 a.m. – Trespassing reported in the 3500 block of Highway 20 in Crawford.

9:34 p.m. – 35-year-old female arrested for child abuse, third degree assault on a household member, assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and obstructing a peace officer in the 800 block of West Fourth Street.

Aug. 31

1:00 a.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 400 block of Shelton Street.

2:25 a.m. – Disturbance reported in the 100 block of West Second Street.

3:14 a.m. – Warrant arrest made at Fourth and Morehead streets.

