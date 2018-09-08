Police Beat

Aug. 27
10:06 a.m. – Theft by unlawful taking reported on Norwesca Road.
5:31 p.m. – Cited 44-year-old male for negligent driving in the 1200 block of West Highway 20.
9:30 p.m. – Arrested 29-year-old male for driving under suspension in the 1100 block of South Maple Street.
Aug. 28
11:14 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances in the 900 block of Chadron Avenue.
10:03 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances in the 600 block of Main Street.
10:12 p.m. – Disturbance in the 300 block of Elm Street.
Aug. 29
9:24 a.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 1000 block of West 16th Street.
4:16 p.m. – Suspicious circumstances reported in the 200 block of Mears Street.
Aug. 30
9:28 a.m. – Non-injury accident on SB Road near Harrison.
9:55 a.m. – Non-injury accident in the 500 block of Linden Street.
11:38 a.m. – Trespassing reported in the 3500 block of Highway 20 in Crawford.
9:34 p.m. – 35-year-old female arrested for child abuse, third degree assault on a household member, assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and obstructing a peace officer in the 800 block of West Fourth Street.
Aug. 31
1:00 a.m. – Domestic disturbance reported in the 400 block of Shelton Street.
2:25 a.m. – Disturbance reported in the 100 block of West Second Street.
3:14 a.m. – Warrant arrest made at Fourth and Morehead streets.