Police chief to resign in February

Tim Lordino is currently in his 13th year as the police chief of Chadron, one that will also be his last with the city as he tendered his resignation last week.

Lordino has accepted a position as an investigator with the Medicaid Fraud and Patient Abuse Unit with the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office in Lincoln. The unit is responsible for investigating and prosecuting Medicaid fraud and violations of all applicable state laws related to the provision of Medicaid and activities of Medicaid providers.

Though his official last day is Feb. 10, Lordino plans to take that day, as well as Feb. 8 and 9 as personal leave days. He further noted that, depending on how much leave and vacation time he’s accumulated, his last day could be as early as Feb. 1.

Prior to his 13 years as chief in Chadron, Lordino was with the Gering Police Department as a lieutenant almost 17 years, though a shift in the department a few months before he came to Chadron meant a move in rank to sergeant.

As to why he came to Chadron, Lordino said he’d been looking for several years for a chief position and felt Chadron was a place he could be successful and still be close to family that were still in the Scottsbluff/Gering area. He had previously turned down positions in Deadwood, S.D. and Creston, Iowa.