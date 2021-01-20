Police chief to resign in February

Tim Lordino is currently in his 13th year as the police chief of Chadron, one that will also be his last with the city as he tendered his resignation last week.
Lordino has accepted a position as an investigator with the Medicaid Fraud and Patient Abuse Unit with the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office in Lincoln. The unit is responsible for investigating and prosecuting Medicaid fraud and violations of all applicable state laws related to the provision of Medicaid and activities of Medicaid providers.
Though his official last day is Feb. 10, Lordino plans to take that day, as well as Feb. 8 and 9 as personal leave days. He further noted that, depending on how much leave and vacation time he’s accumulated, his last day could be as early as Feb. 1.
Prior to his 13 years as chief in Chadron, Lordino was with the Gering Police Department as a lieutenant almost 17 years, though a shift in the department a few months before he came to Chadron meant a move in rank to sergeant.
As to why he came to Chadron, Lordino said he’d been looking for several years for a chief position and felt Chadron was a place he could be successful and still be close to family that were still in the Scottsbluff/Gering area. He had previously turned down positions in Deadwood, S.D. and Creston, Iowa.
As to who will fill Lordino’s spot come February, the chief plans to have a voice in who is chosen. Though it will be interim city manager Milo Rust’s decision, Lordino has recommended Lieutenant Rick Hickstein as the interim chief. “He has 20-plus years of law enforcement experience,” Lordino said of Hickstein. “All those 20 years have been in Chadron. He’s the second-in -command at the police department. He has all the skills and abilities to do the job as police chief and I’m confident he’ll do an excellent job.”
In terms of challenges, Lordino said personnel recruitment and retention has always been an issue with law enforcement agencies, including Chadron. “We’re a small town in the northwestern part of the Panhandle. We set right next several different states that have pension programs for their police officers and 20-year retirements. That’s an issue the State of Nebraska has wrestled with, because the majority of us have a defined contribution retirement or a 401K. This is not an elderly person’s job. It’s a young person’s job.”
He continued that the State of Nebraska including all of such communities will have to look hard at competing for law enforcement officers in the coming years.
In order to serve as a police officer, a person has to be at least 21, have a high school diploma of equivalent and not be convicted of felonies or certain misdemeanors. Background checks, psychological tests, polygraphs and medical examinations are also done. As candidates go through these processes, Lordino said maybe one or two of every 10 make it through. Not only here, but at other agencies he’s spoken with across the state, it’s difficult to get quality candidates.
Lordino has enjoyed his almost 30 years in law enforcement, but noted “at times it’s pretty stressful. You see a lot of things. You see a lot of horrific events, You see, at times, the bad parts of society. When you do that stuff, when you see that, when you smell that, your body absorbs it and it’s really hard to get rid of that stress.”
He once responded to a report of a child getting run over on a highway in Gering, and even 20 years later can vividly recall the scene, how he felt and his contact with the child’s parents. “Those things are hard, and I’m not the only person that’s gone through that. There’s people who have gone through way worse.”
As for the position with the Attorney General’s office, Lordino said his health is important and he’s had some job-related blood pressure issues. With the new job, he’s looking forward to be able to go to work 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., then go home, and not have to be on call 24 hours a day. He’s also excited about working in a family-oriented office. The move also means he and his wife, Jackie, will be closer to their son Jon and grandchildren. Their other son, Matt, works for Regional West as a paramedic on the Pine Ridge Reservation and will remain in Chadron.
Lordino plans to start his new job the week of Feb. 8, though Jackie will remain in Chadron for a few months to wrap up her business and get that and their home up for sale.
The chief expressed his appreciation to the City of Chadron for the opportunity and to all his colleagues he’s worked with over the years. “I am making a move,” he said, “but particularly my staff here, I really appreciate everything they’ve done for me. I look forward to what the future holds for them as well as myself. I wish them nothing but the best.”