Police, hospital respond to report of armed subject

Chadron Police were assisted by the Nebraska State Patrol, the Nebraska Game & Parks and the Dawes County Sheriff’s Department.

Lordino said the Chadron Police Department has begun limiting non-priority contacts and are trying to do most of their work over the phone or via email. The interior department area is closed to only employees, but the lobby is still open to the public and if business can be conducted through a phone call, that is the encouraged method.

If officers do respond to a home or a business, they may ask the occupants to come outside, weather permitting, before sending personnel inside the building or in an area that they cannot maintain a six-foot distance. The department wants everyone to be safe, and asks for patience with the changes over the next several weeks.

“I wanted to take a few minutes and update the public on a few operational changes at the police department as our community works through the COVID-19 Pandemic. First and foremost, we as a department want you to feel safe and be well over the next several weeks by following the Panhandle Public Health District’s recommendations. If you have any questions, feel free to give me a call at 432-0510,” Lordino said.

Additionally, he added, officers are working to be more visible in the community, walking through some of the larger stores and making sure people see them. Officers are also stepping up their presence in the evenings, in the business and residential areas, to better detect and prevent crimes. “We want them to feel safe,” he said, and encourages anyone to call if they need anything.

