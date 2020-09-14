 Skip to main content
Police request help in identifying sign thief

sign thief

CPD needs your help in identifying this female who appears to steal a political sign out of a yard last night in Chadron. Politics aside, theft is a crime. In this case, a Class II Misdemeanor punishable by up to 6 months in jail and a fine of $1000.00 or both.

If you recognize this person, you can call Chadron PD at 308-432-0510 or you can remain anonymous by leaving a tip on the Nebraska Crime Stoppers at nebraskacrimestoppers.com or on their toll free hotline at 1-800-422-1494. "It's OK to disagree with someone's political views, but let’s not become disagreeable. Please leave other's property alone" says Chief Lordino.

