Pope retiring from Chadron Public Schools

Editor’s note: Some of the information contained in this article is attributed to Con Marshall

Earlier this year, it was announced and later confirmed by the Chadron Public Schools Board of Education that long-time coach, teacher and activities director Andy Pope would be retiring from the district.

Pope was born in Tecumseh and graduated of Tecumseh High School — now Johnson County Central — in 1975. He continued his education at Chadron State College, where he played baseball and basketball for the Eagles while majoring in Physical Education and Social Sciences.

“I enjoyed sports,” Pope said, noting that he also had really good role models in his high school teachers and coaches which led to his pursuit into the education field. In addition to his two majors, he further earned his coaching endorsement.

Following graduation from CSC in 1979, Pope coached at Wallace from 1979-80, then at Maywood for three years and at Humphrey St. Francis from 1983-84, before returning to Chadron in the 1984-85 school year to coach boys basketball and teach in the district. He was 13 years in Chadron Middle School for, teaching Physical Education, Social Science and Health. After earning his high school endorsement he continued his teaching career at Chadron High. He coached the Cardinals for 11 seasons, and began in the AD position in 2010.

“I had an opportunity in ’84-85 to go to eastern New Mexico to be a graduate assistant for basketball,” Pope said. He would’ve followed one of his college coaches, Larry Riley. He and his wife, Karen, had to make their choice, and decided on Chadron. “My wife is originally from Bridgeport, so we were also moving closer to her family. We’ve been here ever since. We raised our three sons here and I can’t say enough about the quality of education they received here in Chadron High.”

After coaching the Cardinals, Pope was asked by former teammate and then head coach Bob Wood to join Chadron State as a volunteer assistant on the basketball team. “I was thankful I was able to do that and still teach at Chadron High School.”

As for the responsibilities of an activities director, Pope explained, “A week or two after the season I usually have my schedule done for the following year. We have dropped some opponents. We have dropped Belle Fourche off our boys’ basketball schedule, we’re not going to play Newcastle next year, so I’ve already got contracts for other teams to play.

“The two-year schedule is out for football. We know who we’re going to play.”

Pope’s also in the process of getting contracts sent out for officials for the Chadron wrestling tournament, invite and dual tournament.

A lot of the work is not only getting schedules square for the next year, but also getting officials. This has been difficult, he noted, as there is a great demand for officials but not a real supply for them. This tends to drive up the price of officiating and mileage paid to the crews that come in. Pope also sets up the game help to run scoreboards and makes sure there’s folks available to operate the concessions stands at home matches. Providing assistance to Pope is Mandy Brice, who handles the ticket taking on all events.

“I get to school relatively early,” Pope said. “If you’re working on something, you don’t want to be interrupted. If I waited until seven I’d have to multitask a lot of things when I’m trying to do a contract.”

Regarding other district staff, Pope said, “I really think we have a special groups of coaches and sponsors. We’re kind of the envy of the conference we’re in and other places. Some of the schools aren’t able to get people to spend time with our kids in the summer in open gyms, take them to camps, things like that. Our sponsors and coaches are always willing to do that, and that’s important. I think everything is going to be in good hands.”

As for retirement, Pope noted he’s got plenty to keep him busy with his hobby of re-finishing furniture and grandkids in town, and he and Karen plan to do some travelling but will remain in Chadron. Karen will continue her work at Chadron State as the alumni director.

Pope further added he will be available to make the transition as smooth as possible for incoming AD Rick Barry.

Pope’s record as Chadron High Boys’ Basketball Coach — 109 wins, 92 losses

1984-85: 11-7

1985-86: 6-11

1986-87: 8- 9

1987-88: 8-11

1988-89: 12-7 *Most wins in 15 years

1989-90: 8-9

1990-91: 10-8

1991-92: 12-8

1992-93: 11-8 *Chadron won the Rangeland Conference playoff title for the first time in 11 years by beating Rock County 65-53.

1993-94: 8-9

1994-95: 15-5 *Three losses to Scottsbluff, two to Alliance. At the Alliance Holiday Tournament, the Cards beat Alliance 61-60 and lost to Scottsbluff in the finals 56-54.

