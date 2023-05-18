The American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 12 of Chadron will be offering poppies at local businesses on Saturday, May 20, for Poppy Day in honor of veterans. Donations will go to help veterans in need.
Mark Dykes
Chadron Record Managing Editor
