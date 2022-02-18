Pork Board presentation next week

The Chadron chapter of Rotary International will host a virtual presentation by Pork Industry Leader Katelyn Zeamer, regarding Pork Board activities in the United States.

Zeamer grew up on her family's hobby farm near Green Bay, Wis., where they raised pigs, dairy cattle and horses. She was active in 4-H and FFA.

Now, Zeamer resides in northeast Iowa and enjoys spending time with her golden retriever, volunteering with local 4-H clubs and serving Sigma Alpha Sorority as a national chapter consultant.

Zeamer is a swine technical sales specialist and formulator with Purina Animal Nutrition. She previously worked for Lynch Livestock as a nutrition specialist and at Iowa State as a lecturer before joining the Purina team.

She earned her master's in Animal Science with a Swine Nutrition Focus from South Dakota State University and her bachelor's in Animal Science from the University of Wisconsin - River Falls.

She was very active in research and teaching projects while completing her master's program at SDSU, including surveying 23 commercial pig barns in South Dakota and serving as a virtual tour guide for the Operation Main Street. program.

The presentation will by Thursday, Feb. 24 from 12:30-1 p.m. in the conference room of Country Kitchen at 10th and Highway 385. A pulled pork sandwich buffet is available for $10.

