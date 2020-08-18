Positive test brings CPS cases to six

Chadron Public Schools Superintendent Ginger Meyer stated Tuesday evening that another positive COVID-19 case was confirmed in the Chadron Public Schools district, bringing the total number of positive cases to six within one week. Additionally, another two people are on quarantine due to contact with the individual who tested positive.
The first positive case came on Wednesday, Aug. 12, followed by an additional four cases over the weekend, just before the start of school. Of the total six cases, five are at Chadron High School, with two recovered, and one is at Chadron Middle School. Recovered cases are those with at least 10 days passed since symptoms appeared and no fever for at least 24 hours without using fever reducers, as well as improved other symptoms.
As of Tuesday night the number of quarantined subjects is 19, and Meyer noted others have quarantined because they live in the same house or went to a social event with someone who tested positive.
Chadron Public Schools remains in the green area of its tri-color school plan. Masks are not mandated in the buildings, but are encouraged. A regular update of the school community status and COVID-19 cases in the district is available at chadronschools.org.
In regard to the college, three Chadron State College employees and three students have tested positive for COVID-19. All six are self-isolating in accordance with CDC and Panhandle Public Health District (PPHD) guidelines.
Looking at Dawes County, Panhandle Public Health District has confirmed a total 36 positive cases of 9,971 tested, a cumulative positivity rate of 5.2 %. Twenty-six of those cases remain active, with 10 recovered. The number of active cases has increased significantly this month, with 28 confirmed since Aug. 1, more than triple the combined total of the past three months.
A further breakdown of the Dawes County cases shows eight were from close contact, 27 were community spread and one was travel related. Nineteen of the cases are female subjects, 17 are male. Ages of positive cases are: one in the 0-9 range, seven in the 10-19, 12 in the 20-29, eight in the 30-39, three in the 40 to 49 and five in the 50-59.
