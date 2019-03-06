A cooperative agreement between nearly 20 counties in the south central and Panhandle of Nebraska could lead to decreased emergency communication costs and a quicker upgrade to next generation 911 technology.
Chadron Police Chief Tim Lordino and other law enforcement and dispatch center officials are getting closer to finalizing a regionalization agreement that would create better stability in emergency communications across a large swath of the state.
Discussions on regionalizing 911 communication equipment began last summer among several Panhandle communities, and by last fall had extended to include several south central counties as well.
The plan calls for two Viper systems, which essentially operate the communication centers, to be used as hosts to remotely run every communication center in the following counties: Dawes, Box Butte, Morrill, Cheyenne, Deuel, Garden, Keith, Lincoln, Chase, Dundy, Dawson, Buffalo, Kearney, Phelps, Gosper, Furnas, Frontier, Red Willow and the northern half of Sioux. Kimball and Scotts Bluff counties may join the agreement later as their equipment reaches the end of its useful life, Lordino said. Sheridan County is still considering its options.
There are currently three Viper systems in the Panhandle, and two more serving the south central counties listed above, Lordino said. Two Vipers by themselves can handle most of the emergency communications for the entire state. When discussions began last summer, officials were considering what regionalization would look like in the Panhandle, but because the south central communication centers were being operated by Vipers stationed only 35 miles apart, a larger regionalization effort was explored. That small of a geographical distance isn’t large enough to provide stability and redundancy in the event of a natural disaster, Lordino said.
Because the south central counties were facing a $90,000 bill to relocate one of its Vipers, it began to make sense to incorporate all of the counties under two Vipers – one in Dawson County (Lexington) and one in Dawes County. The communication center based in Chadron, which dispatches emergency services for all of Dawes County and the northern half of Sioux County, upgraded its Viper in 2018 at the cost of $130,000. Had regionalization been in place, that bill would have been split among all of the counties operating remotely off of the system, Lordino said.
“The benefits of this are that we share the cost of those two Vipers among all of those counties,” Lordino said. That cost will likely be based on how many dispatch seats each communication center has.
The plan has several other benefits, too, he continued. In the event of a major catastrophe in one county or city that overloads the local 911 dispatch center, calls can be re-routed to another center to be answered. Because all of the counties will operate off the same two Vipers, dispatchers throughout the region would have the correct maps available and immediately know where the call is coming from and be able to accurately dispatch emergency responders.
Small counties could potentially staff their dispatch centers during normal business hours only, and then reach an agreement with another center to handle overnight and weekend 911 traffic, thus reducing their costs, Lordino said. Finally, icons could be added to maps indicating events such as burn permits, allowing dispatchers to access data from a bordering fire district to determine if a report of smoke is the result of a burn permit issued in another county.
The estimated cost to set up the two Vipers in Chadron and Lexington as host systems and bring the remaining communication centers online remotely is $47,000, which Lordino said would be split among all of the counties involved. There shouldn’t be any general fund obligations on behalf of the county or city, however, because regionalization projects can be completely paid for with 911 user fees assessed on every land line and cell phone bill, Lordino explained. The Dawes County Commissioners will have to sign an inter-local agreement to approve the plan once all of the details have been worked through.
Regionalization will also provide a step forward on the path to offering next generation 911, which allows communication centers to receive 911 calls by text message and to receive videos and images, including supporting American Sign Language users. Next generation 911 also is capable of supporting the delivery of data such as building plans or medical information.
“If we do this (regionalization), we’ll be the first in the state to move to next generation 911,” Lordino said. “I think it’s a smart thing to do.”
There is a difference between regionalization and consolidation, he continued. The regionalization plan being considered is one that allows multiple communication centers to share key pieces of equipment and provide back-up for each other in the event of a catastrophe. Consolidation would eliminate some of the smaller communication centers. That conversation could certainly take place in the future, Lordino said, and regionalization will help make it possible if counties are interested.
“But we want to make sure we are saving money and providing a better service,” he said.