Possible issue related to Almacare Urgent Care

The Chadron Police Department has been made aware recently of a possible issue and concerns involving reports related to an internet search for urgent care in Chadron and is providing this information for the protection of area citizens trying to locate health care in our area. An internet search for urgent care in Chadron Nebraska will bring up links to legitimate health care facilities located in Chadron as well as a link to “Almacare Urgent Care” located at 200 202 Spruce Street in Chadron.

There is no Almacare Urgent Care business located at their internet advertised street address of 200 202 Spruce Street, Chadron, Nebraska. The phone number (402) 987-8750 in the link is not a local phone number. The Chadron Police Department called this number yesterday and was asked to provide a cell phone number and someone would text us back. We received a text from 402-987-8750 and was told they were fully booked for walk-in appointments at this time and told us they do not accept insurance via a text message, but they can call in scripts directly to a pharmacy. The police department was told via a text messages that they could call in a prescription for 30 days but it would cost $196.00 and they do not accept insurance. We were asked to provide our name, date of birth, an email address and the pharmacy phone number, which we did not provide via text, but provided a picture of our police patrol car.