One thing that’s a certainty this time of year is the increase in mail. Whether cards, letters or packages, the U.S. Postal Service is plenty busy making sure those holiday wishes and gifts reach their destination in plenty of time before the big day.
Each year, the postal service sets specific deadlines for mail to reach its destination by Dec. 24.
For domestic mail services, be sure to have them on their way by Dec. 20 for First-Class Mail, Dec. 21 for Priority Mail and Dec. 23 for Priority Mail Express.
For anything going to Alaska, have it in by Dec. 18, for First-Class, Dec. 19 for Priority and Dec. 21 for Priority Mail Express. For Alaska, it’s Dec. 19 for First-Class and Priority, Dec. 21 for Express.
For military addresses in AE ZIP 093, the Dec. 9 deadline’s fast approaching for First-Class and Priority; Express is not available. In other military ZIPs, First-Class and Priority Deadlines are Dec. 11 and Express is Dec. 18
For those who might have some international folks on their list, unfortunately the Nov. 30 deadline for First-Class International and Priority Mail International have passed for Africa, and Central and South America. However, mail can still be sent to these locations via Priority Mail Express International, which has a Dec. 7 deadline.
The First-Class International cutoff is Dec. 7 for other parts of the world. For Priority Mail International, deadlines are Dec. 7 for Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean and Mexico, and Dec. 9 for Europe and the Middle East. For Priority Mail Express International, deadline is Dec. 14 for Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, Mexico, Europe and the Middle East, Dec. 16 for Canda.