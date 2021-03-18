 Skip to main content
Post Playhouse board cancels 2021 season

Post Playhouse board cancels 2021 season

playhouse

CRAWFORD – At its March meeting, the Post Playhouse Board of Directors, in consultation with Producing Artistic Director Tom Ossowski, voted unanimously to cancel the 2021 theatrical season due to the ongoing pandemic and out of concern for the health and safety of the production team, performers, and audience members.

“While there are many positives as we anticipate an end to the pandemic, the organization cannot reasonably predict full audience attendance for a 2021 season,” Ossowski said.

Funds used to purchase tickets for the canceled 2020 season that were previously transferred to 2021 will now transfer to 2022.

At this time, the Post Playhouse expects to have a full 2022 season. With some fiscally responsible decisions, the organization has withstood the financial toll of not receiving revenue for two theatrical seasons. However, the Post Playhouse still needs support, and is asking its patrons to consider donating to its annual fund. Supporters may donate online at postplayhouse.com or mailing a check to Post Playhouse, c/o Tim Gaswick, PO Box 749, Chadron, NE, 69337.

The Post Playhouse is a live theatre company in Northwestern Nebraska, producing several musicals running in a repertory schedule every summer by bringing together creative professionals from across the country and nearby. Post Playhouse performs its productions at the theatre in Fort Robinson State Park.

