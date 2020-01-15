Powell says CSC 'on a good path'

In early December, Dr. James Powell was named Chadron State College’s Vice President for Academic Affairs (VPAA). Powell took over from Dr. Charles Snare, who announced his retirement in August.
Powell said his official start date was this past Monday, and explained he was selected through a standard national search. The position was advertised in higher education publications, and a committee of faculty, administrators and staff selected candidates for phone interviews. Three candidates—Powell, Dr. Daniel P. Donaldson and Dr. Karen A. Meisch—were chosen for on-campus interviews.
Powell, who was most recently the Dean of Professional Studies and Applied Sciences at CSC, said it was important, as an internal candidate, to stay out of the way and not be very visible or present when the other two candidates were on campus. “I felt everybody needed to receive the same equitable treatment.”
The campus visits included visits with CSC President Randy Rhine, Dr. Snare and the committee, and open forums with faculty, staff and students. Powell said the questions presented during these forums helped him understand what the issues of interest are to the different groups.
From the students’ perspective, there were some interesting questions about diversity and achieving diversity on campus. From the faculty and staff perspective, it was more about procedures and processes.
As to what piqued his interest in the position, Powell said he’s had an “unbelievably wonderful career in education.” He took his first teaching job in 1975. “All the way from teaching middle school English to teaching in college. I enjoyed every bit of it, but I was always thinking about the job in front of me.” When he came to CSC, Dr. Snare told him they’ve both had great careers but it is their duty to make sure the person they hire has the same opportunity for a 40-year career.
The more he thought about it, the more Powell realized they have to make the college a special place not just for the people here but for those who come after. He believes this position will allow him to work with faculty and staff to shape that future.
As for his duties as VPAA, Powell said it involves “anything on the academic side of the house,” further explaining he will oversee classes, scheduled, faculty, hiring and professional development. This last he sees as critical. “If it has to do with a students and classes,” he said, “that’s on my side.”
Further speaking to professional development, Powell said he did his doctorate work in this area. He became interested in it when he left education for a time and worked in not-for-profit associations. Those associations had professional development but education didn’t, which he thought odd. He’s told his undergraduate students that he’s really excited to work with them, but his real passion is what happens to them after they receive their degrees.
Powell earned his Bachelor’s of Science in Secondary English Education from Ball State University in Muncie, Ind. in 1975. In 1980, he received his Master’s in Linguistics, with a specialization in teaching English as a foreign language, also from Ball State.
At that time, he knew of several people who were going to the Middle East to teach English and he considered doing the same, but with the Iran hostage crisis happening he decided against it. Instead, he continued his education and earned his PhD. in Curriculum and Instruction from Arizona State University in 1993.
Through his career, he taught secondary education at Ball State for 12 years. While there he started a couple of professional development schools.
After their kids moved out Powell and his wife, Karla, considered staying in Muncie or doing something a bit “crazy.” He began looking for positions, and saw that the University of Alaska-Anchorage had an opening. With some urging from a friend who was already working in Alaska, Powell applied for and got the position, and the couple headed north for six years. While in Alaska, Powell was the chair of the Department for Teaching and Learning.
For the first time, he was able to use his background in teaching English as a foreign language because he became involved with two Alaskan Native groups—Unangan, commonly known as the Aleut, and the Chup’ik—both of which were interested in reviving the language. Powell said he got to go to remote villages and take the exciting plane trips one might read about, including one where the plane had to keep circling due to a snowstorm and nearly ran out of fuel. Of that trip, Powell said the pilot told him they were going down to the ground, one way or another.
One of the hardest things in Alaska is getting only about 4.5 hours of daylight this time of year, Powell said, along with the travel. After six years it began to wear on them so they chose to move back to the lower 48 states, or “down below” as the Alaskans say.
A job was open for the director of the school of education at Ferris State University in Big Rapids, Mich. When he got there, he noted, it was a fun place to work and the students were great, but enrollment was dropping and Powell missed the mountains of Alaska. The decision was made to move out west, and their kids were also out in this part of the world. Their youngest has finished his Ph.D. program from Montana State University. Their oldest is in the Navy in San Diego, but was in Seattle when James and Karla decided to move west.
He interviewed at CSC and Dickinson State in North Dakota, and believed he would go to the latter prior to the interviews, but when he came to Chadron he “absolutely fell in love with the place.” He likened it to students setting foot on campus and knowing this is where they want to go to school.
He started at CSC in July of 2015, and said he’d been a chair of a department and a director of a school of education, and felt it was time to try being a dean.
There’s a collaborative community to the campus, he said, with everyone having a singular focus of what’s best for the students. “When you work at a teaching college, that’s an awesome thing to be able to say.”
Going forward, Powell said the college is on a good path and Dr. Snare did an excellent job of getting the institution positioned through the first master academic plan and, now, into the second. “If you look at the second master academic plan, it talks about Chadron State being for the people, the place and the purpose. That, I think is my ultimate goal—how to make sure Chadron [State] fits the region, helps the region, helps the people in the region and helps our students.
“If you look at the map of Nebraska, we’re kind of it out here. We’re working very closely with WNCC, because between WNCC and Chadron we cover the western half of state.” He knows there’s going to be an emphasis on professional development because that’s what his career’s been, but he’s not sure what that will look like, yet. Primarily, he wants to continue the path that keeps the school in a really solid place.