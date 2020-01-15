Powell says CSC 'on a good path'

Powell earned his Bachelor’s of Science in Secondary English Education from Ball State University in Muncie, Ind. in 1975. In 1980, he received his Master’s in Linguistics, with a specialization in teaching English as a foreign language, also from Ball State.

At that time, he knew of several people who were going to the Middle East to teach English and he considered doing the same, but with the Iran hostage crisis happening he decided against it. Instead, he continued his education and earned his PhD. in Curriculum and Instruction from Arizona State University in 1993.

Through his career, he taught secondary education at Ball State for 12 years. While there he started a couple of professional development schools.

After their kids moved out Powell and his wife, Karla, considered staying in Muncie or doing something a bit “crazy.” He began looking for positions, and saw that the University of Alaska-Anchorage had an opening. With some urging from a friend who was already working in Alaska, Powell applied for and got the position, and the couple headed north for six years. While in Alaska, Powell was the chair of the Department for Teaching and Learning.