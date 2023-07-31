There will be a planned outage tomorrow to a group of customer in Chadron, so NPPD crews can replace a pole that was hit by a vehicle on Saturday. Crews were able to temporarily secure the pole on Saturday but will need to replace the pole tomorrow. The planned outage will impact customers in Chadron between Pine Street and Maple Street from Bartlett Road down to 4th Street. The planned outage will start at 7 a.m. and could last until to 3 p.m. Mountain Time. The total duration of the outage will depend on how long it takes the crews to complete the work. If crews complete the work before 3 p.m., then power will be restored at that time. There will also be an outage to customers in the Chadron State Park area during this same time period. Crews will need to deenergize a subtransmission line that serves the park, in order to safely replace the pole.