Prescribed burns planned for several WMAs, state park areas

LINCOLN – Prescribed burns are planned this spring on many Nebraska Game and Parks Commission wildlife management areas (WMAs), state parks and state recreation areas where weather allows.

Historically, wildlife habitats were shaped by wildfires that occurred throughout the year. Burns can help set back undesirable plants that invade native woodlands and prairies, as well as other grass and wooded areas.

Prescribed burning, if used with grazing, can set back smooth brome and Kentucky bluegrass, increase diversity in grasslands and improve habitat for wildlife. Burned acres often become more attractive to wildlife. Acres managed by prescribed burning has better long-term effects on wildlife habitat compared to acres not burned.

In Dawes County, burns are planned for Bordeaux Creek WMA, Chadron Creek Ranch WMA and Ponderosa WMA. Burns will also take place at Gilbert-Baker WMA and Peterson WMA in Sioux County.

