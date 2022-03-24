 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prescribed burns planned in the Pine Ridge

Managers of public lands in the Pine Ridge are planning to conduct prescribed burning as conditions allow in coming weeks.

Both the the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and U.S. Forest Service have developed burn plans for properties in Dawes and Sioux counties.

Land managers use prescribed burning to reduce hazardous fuels and invasion of undesirable plant species. It also enhances vegetation for wildlife nesting, loafing and brood rearing cover.

Game and Parks plans to start with Bordeaux Wildlife Management Area and Peterson WMA on Friday, March 25. If conditions allow, they also will burn at Chadron Creek Ranch, Bighorn, Ponderosa and Gilbert-Baker WMAs this spring.

The Forest Service is planning to burn at the Slicker Allotment about 5 miles south of Chadron next week.

