Presentation for proposed apartments

REV Development, the company that opened the Holiday Inn Express & Suites in 2017, will host a neighborhood meeting and open house for an apartment complex proposed for the area south of Wilson Park.

The meeting will be at the Holiday Inn, 247 Ash Street in Chadron, starting at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2 It will include a presentation about the proposed complex with an open floor for any questions or comments. An open house and tours of the hotel will follow the discussion, lasting until 8 p.m. Food and drinks will be provided.