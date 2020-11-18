Producer discusses contemporary Chinese art

Chadron State College students, faculty and guests watch a premier of a new episode from an award-winning PBS series. The hour-long program, created by the New York-based non-profit ART21, was enhanced by a video chat with Nick Ravich, producer of the series “Art in the Twenty-First Century.”

CHADRON – Though far removed from the contemporary art scene in Beijing, Chadron State College Art students and faculty got some insight into that distant world last week while watching a premier showing of a new episode from an award-winning PBS series.

In addition, students who viewed the hour-long program, created by the New York-based non-profit ART21, had an enhanced experience by partaking in a video chat with Nick Ravich, producer of the series “Art in the Twenty-First Century.”

CSC’s Art department has been part of the ART21 screening society for the biennial PBS series since 2016, said Trudy Denham, assistant professor. The program is the only television series in the U.S. focused on contemporary visual art and artists. It features scenes of artists at work and is narrated by the artists, who describe the physical and visual challenges of achieving their vision.