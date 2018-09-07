Professional adventurer Brian O’Malley will speak at Chadron State College Thursday, Sept. 27. His presentation, “The Spirit of Adventure,” will be free and open to the public in the Student Center Ballroom at 7 p.m. According to Dr. Kim Madsen, whose First Year Inquiry course Survival Skills (FYI 169x) students selected O’Malley, his message reflects his experiences as a paramedic firefighter, mountain climber, SWAT officer, and paragliding pilot.
“Brian has a great story to tell and a great perspective about life. He is a strong advocate for utilizing your resources and the importance for building relationships with others,” Madsen said.
O’Malley started his career as a police officer and SWAT team member in Littleton, Colorado, then went on to become a paramedic firefighter for South Metro Fire District in Denver. According to his publicity agent, O’Malley has guided expeditions to Africa, Asia, North America, South America, and the Himalayas.
His experience as a climbing member of the American Mt. Everest West Ridge Expedition team in 1985 launched a new career as an international speaker. Also an award-winning photographer, O’Malley is the author of “The Secret of the Mountains,” a Teachers’ Choice Award Children's Book, and was a Wish Granter for the Make-A-Wish Foundation for over 20 years.
The event is sponsored by Family and Consumer Sciences, Student Senate, Internship and Career Services, Student Affairs, Project Strive, the Dean’s Council and students in Survival Skills (FYI 169x).
Email Madsen at kmadsen@csc.edu for more information.