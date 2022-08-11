 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Program looks at lesser known species

HARRISON - Park Ranger Tukker Romey will present her program “The Lesser Known Fossil Species” on Friday, August 12, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. in the Agate Fossil Beds National Monument Hitchcock Theater in the Visitor Center. The Visitor Center is located at 301 River Rd. Harrison, NE.

From the late 1800’s to 1922, fossils were excavated and examined to learn of these ancient animals and how they were preserved. The species found in an abundance are displayed in our visitor center, but the other species found here at Agate, from as few as one specimen, are not on display. Join Ranger Tukker as she shares with you the various mysterious fossil species and their stories that are waiting to be unearthed. This program is free and appropriate for visitors of all ages.

Agate Fossil Beds National Monument is located 34 miles north of Mitchell, NE or 22 miles south of Harrison, NE on Highway 29 and 3 miles east on River Rd. The Visitor Center summer hours are 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and the trails are open from dawn until dusk. Visit us at www.nps.gov/agfo and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

