Program looks at lesser known species

From the late 1800’s to 1922, fossils were excavated and examined to learn of these ancient animals and how they were preserved. The species found in an abundance are displayed in our visitor center, but the other species found here at Agate, from as few as one specimen, are not on display. Join Ranger Tukker as she shares with you the various mysterious fossil species and their stories that are waiting to be unearthed. This program is free and appropriate for visitors of all ages.