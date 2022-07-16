Program promotes healthy relationships

Over at the Chadron Community Gardens in the 800 block of West Sixth Street, it’s not just vegetables that are being planted. Through the local DOVES program, Hands for Growing is giving sixth, seventh and eighth grade students a chance to sow the seeds for healthy relationships.

Trinity Kimmel, a prevention and education specialist with the DOVES program, explained this program actually began in the Sidney DOVES office a couple years ago, but this is the first year Chadron’s been able to do it and she’s very happy to see it in place.

The basic principle behind the program, Kimmel explained, is to show the similarities between gardening and having healthy relationships. She further explained the program starts off with some activities to get to know the students. This provides an opportunity to learn their personalities and how she might connect with them.

After a couple of these activities, the gardening begins. Students get to pick out all of the plants — with some suggestions from Kimmel on what would survive best. Final selections were carrots, poppies, wildflowers, strawberries, watermelon and sunflowers. Using the example of plants needing healthy dirt to thrive, Kimmel explains how foundations can be prepped for friendships or relationships.

The dirt in Nebraska is very dry and clay-like, Kimmel noted, so she and the students had to determine what could be done to make it a better foundation for plants. In the same way, she discusses how foundations for relationships can be improved.

Since the ages of the students means not many have had relationships, Kimmel emphasized this applies to friendships as well.

Though extra dirt was brought in to provide more nutrients for the plants’ foundations, Kimmel noted there was still a lot of weeds that needed to be pulled. Using this, she spoke to the students about boundaries. Though weeds are not really harmful, she said, they are invading the other plants’ space and if left unchecked won’t allow opportunity for anything else to grow.

The students, she said, “had some good examples about their friendships and the negative things their friends were going through, so it’s really cool to see the connections.”

Kimmel has been appreciative of everyone who’s helped get the program off the ground, including the City of Chadron for donating the plot, library staff for providing wildflowers seeds and other gardeners who have helped till and water. She hopes to get the program started earlier next year, though there is still time for students to get involved this year. Hands for Growing is every Thursday at the Community Gardens from 9-11 a.m., through Aug. 11