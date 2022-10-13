Program promotes student leadership

This Saturday marks the first meeting of the Banisters Leadership Academy in Chadron.

Davina Borges, who is bringing the program to the community with Toi Riggs, David Omandi and Caroline Schilling, explained the leadership program began in Omaha, in 2007. Founder Akile Banister had two teenage cousins who lost their lives due to gang activity in Omaha and he started the program to get kids off the streets and out of trouble during peak hours when parents are working second shifts on Friday and Saturday nights.

“The program is on Friday or Saturday nights, depending on where it is,” Borges said. “Ours is on Saturdays, from 4-8 p.m. [at Chadron Middle School]. Kids get to come, and we teach them different leadership skills and life skills. Respect, honesty, perseverance and all of those wonderful things they need throughout life to be successful in school, in sports, in the community. We also teach them how to be good stewards of the community and how to give back.

“We want to give these kids a safe place to be, to learn positive skills instead of something that’s going to get them in trouble.”

Kids in the program play games, and get fed a hot meal and snacks, but also lessons pertaining to the month’s pillar of leadership. This month’s pillar is respect, and the youth will learn what this means in their lives, how to identify it and what it means to be respectful. Borges emphasized everything is taught in a fun way.

With it being a new program, Borges and the others are starting with students in grades 3-8 but plan to expand it all the way to kindergarten. Additionally, she said, there are programs that go all the way to 12th grade that they would like to bring. There’s also the possibility of doing individual or family counseling, and adult-oriented programs such as financial literacy.

“It really does try to bring the whole family into it,” Borges said, “and promote change from the very young. We want to do as much prevention as we can, instead of waiting until they get into the probation system or things like that.”

Regular meetings for the program are the first and third Saturdays of each month, and though they are hosted at Chadron Middle School kids don’t have to attend the public schools participate; they do have to be in the grade 3-8 range. Borges added the programs are free, and there are no set income guidelines. Pre-assessments are done to determine where kids might be lacking and to set goals with them.

Because of a partnership with the schools, the academy program can also offer academic assistance if needed.

To register for Banisters Leadership Academy, go online to banisters.org or contact Borges at db@banisters.org or (605) 673-7822.

Borges is also the contact for donations, and people can help financially but also donate time to help mentor, sports equipment and food if they wish.