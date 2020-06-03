Program sparks memories for Korath

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As we go about the day to day in life, the thing we always take with us are memories. These gems help make us who we are, and all it takes is one little nudge to bring them to the surface. For Dan Korath, that nudge was a television program he watched May 27. The subject was the recovery of pilots lost in World War II.

“It reminded me of my experience with pilots during the war,” Korath stated. “there was a bombing range in South Dakota, down White River from our ranch. The pilots would fly their planes south to north down the White River Valley, real low to keep under the radar at Ellsworth Air Force Base at Rapid City I believe. Maybe there they did a practice bombing at the bombing range.”

Korath also spotted a lot of shredded tinfoil on the ground on several occasions, and later found it was expelled by military planes to fool radar detection, and was likely associated with the low-level flights doe the valley.

The number of planes flying by varied between one and 50 at a time, though Korath recalled “they flew so low I could see their eyes. I would wave at them and they would tilt their wings in response. It was great. It was usually one to five planes, but one day is was about five abreast and went on and on. What a roar!”