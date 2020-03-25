Programs help ensure there’s enough at home

When mentioning the word quarantine, several thoughts come to mind. The most prominent are likely “Do I have enough food and supplies in my home” or “where can I go to get food if need be.”

In Chadron, the COVID-19 pandemic has closed a few local businesses, including restaurants. Many that remain open have modified their hours and services available, in order to keep with regulations regarding social distancing.

With store shelves emptying about as quickly as they are getting filled, it can be difficult to find some of the basic food essentials and personal hygiene items. In times like these, Chadron community programs are in place to help.

Karen Eisenbarth with Northwest Community Action Partnership said there has been a slight increase in the use of NCAP’s Extra Helpings Food Pantry, and she anticipates that will continue to grow. The pantry, she said, is well-stocked with food and she is ordering to ensure they have plenty.

The “client choice” model for the pantry has been suspended for the time, however. In this model, people could shop the pantry similar to a store, picking out which items they wanted. Instead, boxes of food will be distributed to enrolled clients. Eisenbarth said this will help to keep the staff, as well as clients from getting sick.