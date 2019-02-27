Nebraska has traditionally ranked dead last in the country as a tourist destination, but the state and its northwest corner are working to change that. If lodging tax dollars are any indication, both campaigns are seeing some success.
Dawes County Tourism Director Kristina Reeves and Sioux County Travel and Tourism Chairman Mike Kesselring continued the efforts at three regional travel shows in January and February, most recently attending the Omaha Boat Sports and Travel Show last week. While attendance was impacted by severe weather, the pair talked to more than 1,500 individuals specifically about northwest Nebraska, Reeves said.
“We get lots of questions about hiking, biking and hunting,” she said, but they also promote the region’s history, museums and state parks.
The shows, which Kesselring has been attending for a decade, along with advertising and other promotional efforts, have worked to spread the word about the state and our corner of it, he said.
The show in Omaha, along with the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo in Denver and the Black Hills Sports Show and Outdoor Expo, give tourism officials the opportunity to answer lots of specific questions about attractions like the Post Playhouse and the Museum of the Fur Trade.
“You can see immediate results (from those shows),” Kesselring said. “They are well worth our time and well worth the investment.”
Visitors to the booths at the three shows tend to be categorized into two groups: those that have visited northwest Nebraska before and love it and those who haven’t been here, Reeves said. Regardless of who the visitors are, the goal is to entice them to the Pine Ridge to enjoy the unique access to public lands, the festivals and attractions in the region.
More and more frequently, prospective tourists are inquiring about area festivals, Kesselring said, so they make sure to have information available about Fur Trade Days, the Crawford Fourth of July and the Sioux County Fair.
“People pay attention to that. We kind of forget because it’s just something that occurs every year. In many parts of the country they’ve abandoned that,” he said.
And when northwest Nebraska combines those types of activities with its hospitality, it’s nearly always a win, he continued.
“Folks always enjoy coming to northwest Nebraska because it feels like going back home, it feels like grandma’s,” he said.
The travel boards in Sioux and Dawes county work collaboratively to promote northwest Nebraska, recognizing that doing so will do a better job of attracting tourists. Both counties charge a 5 percent lodging tax on stays at hotels, bed and breakfast joints and campgrounds, with 4 percent of the funding collected used locally to promote the area and fund activities and attractions aimed at generating additional tourism.
“It’s one of those very unique taxes,” Kesselring said. “It’s outside money coming into the area.”
In both counties, a stronger focus on promoting the region has appeared to payoff in the last five years. Sioux County’s lodging tax dollars have essentially doubled since 2014, when $2,506 was collected. Since then, every year’s tally has been above $4,000. The record-setting year was 2017 when $5,109 was collected in lodging tax, but 2018 wasn’t far off the mark at $4,950.
A similar trend can be found in Dawes County, which logged its highest ever lodging tax total during the 2017-18 fiscal year, collecting $195,128. The money is spent on specific tourism activities, as well as promoting the area in general. In 2017-18, more than $67,000 was awarded in improvement grants, with money given to brick-and-mortar projects to increase tourism to the Post Playhouse, Fur Trade Days, the Dawes County Museum and the Crawford Visitors Information Booth. Another $35,000 was awarded from the county’s promotional fund to 21 community events, such as the Crawford Fourth of July celebration, the Nebraska State Fly-in, the Peabody Hale Fiddle Contest and the Chadron Festival of Quilts.
“(The increase) says a lot about tourism in general and the work we’ve been putting into promoting our area,” Reeves said.
“That didn’t just happen by accident,” agreed Kesselring.
With a new state tourism slogan generating a lot of buzz, and several local events planned for the upcoming tourist season, the pair hopes to continue the trend. Statewide, lodging tax dollars in the 2017-18 fiscal year were also up, with six months setting new records and four months coming in second place in the record books, Reeves said.
The state’s new slogan, “Nebraska: Honestly, it’s not for everyone,” and the advertising campaign designed around it has generated more than $7 million in free publicity for the state, and when Reeves was at the National Western Stock Show manning the Nebraska Tourism booth there were several prospective visitors who mentioned the campaign and its self-deprecating humor.
Chadron was recently selected by the website Insight as the best small town in Nebraska, thanks to its proximity to the Nebraska National Forest and the Oglala National Grasslands, as well as its fur trading history. That development, along with a $700,000 grant from the Nebraska Game and Parks to complete the Cowboy Trail in Sheridan and Dawes counties to just east of Chadron and the selection of Chadron and Gordon as host cities for this summer’s Bike Ride Across Nebraska give local tourism officials plenty to talk about, Reeves said.
“We want to fill up our lodging,” she said.