If the City of Chadron wishes to proceed with a community solar project, it must find a new location for investigation.
Nebraska Public Power completed its review of proposals for two sites already owned by the city and reported that the wholesale cost for the project would be $58/mwh, and the agency recommended against proceeding at that price.
That cost would place an undue burden on the city itself, as it would have an obligation to purchase any unused shares of solar power at a high cost, said City Manager Greg Yanker.
Terry Rajewich, of NPPD, said the city didn’t do anything wrong during the course of the investigation, which began in January 2018. Often there are circumstances that are not fully understood or discovered until an in-depth review occurs, she said.
“This is a very important step for you. You allowed the process to work to evaluate the site.”
The city had proposed NPPD review two sites for a possible community solar project, and moved forward with the bidding process on a parcel known as the old solid waste bale field location. Community solar projects can prove to be beneficial to communities, Rajewich said. Scottsbluff will generate 50% of the city’s power from a 4.6 megawatt project that carries a wholesale price lower than traditional energy costs. It comes down to the correct site selection, she added.
“This is not a failure,” said Mayor Miles Bannan, adding that it was one step of the process. Both he and Councilwoman Cheryl Welch expressed hope that the committee working on the community solar project will continue to research other possible sites.
“I, personally, am very disappointed with this, but we learned a lot in the process,” Welch said. “I hope we will prioritize this.”