Pure and simple, it was a rebuilding year for the Chadron High School boys’ basketball team. There was just one returning starter—Xander Provance—and only two others—Broc Berry and Gage Wild—had more than token varsity playing time the previous season.

So, the Cardinals’ 10-13 record for the 2022-23 season is probably about what should have been expected. Not many basketball players instantly set the world on fire their first year in the starting lineup and not many high school teams excel with four new starters in the lineup.

The Cardinals also had a new coach, although Kyle Sanders was the team’s assistant the previous year, when the final record was 13-10. Here is what Sanders says about the past season:

“I thought we had a successful season despite what our overall record might say,” the coach noted. “The guys bought into what we are trying to build and got better throughout the season. Team unity and defense were what we took pride in and I think it showed.”

Sanders added he was pleased that “we defended the Bird Cage well and had a winning record (6-3) at home.”

They included three of Cardinals’ most exciting wins.

Early in the season, the Red Birds trailed Gordon-Rushville 14-5 at the end of the first quarter, were behind 26-16 at halftime, gained just two points on the Mustangs in the third quarter, but scored 10 of the last 14 points in regulation to tie the score and won 57-54 in overtime. It turned out to be one of Gordon-Rushville’s five losses.

Just 11 days later, the Cardinals were playing a nip-and-tuck against Torrington, led by just 45-44 with 1:20 left in the third quarter, but won 67-59. Provance’s 30-point game on 13 of 15 field goal shooting and four-of-five at the free throw line was the highlight, but Berry was credited with eight assists and Wild with five, to help make that happen.

Then at the end of January, the Cardinals defeated Alliance at home 74-62 after the Bulldogs had won the first two matchups. Provance tallied 32 points this time, making him both the 20th and the 21st Chadron High player to score at least 30 points in a game.

Against Alliance, he again finished with 13 field goals and was four-of-five at the line, but two of his baskets were two of his three 3-pointers for the season. In addition, his teammates went 16-of-21 at the free throw line to help secure the victory.

Provance was the team’s leading scorer with a 13.9 average. He gave the Cardinals a weapon few other teams had—a terrific post player. He also averaged 8.7 rebounds and made 136-of-199 shots from the field for 68.3%.

It marked the fourth time Provance shot at least 60% from the field for the season. During his career, he finished with 311 field goals in 471 attempts for 66%, apparently Chadron High’s all-time highest. The 6-foot-3 senior finished his career by scoring 724 points, 16th on the Cardinals’ all-time list, and grabbing 544 rebounds.

This year’s Chadron team was thumped hard twice at home. Scottsbluff beat the Cards 76-46 and Rapid City Christian won 73-41, but they came within five points—67-62—of Sidney, which last week was ninth in the Omaha World-Herald’s final Class C-1 rankings,

The latter was another memorable home game and an example that the Red Birds generally put up a good fight. The Red Raiders led 43-29 at halftime, were still ahead 53-42 after three quarters, but were outscored 19-14 in the fourth, narrowing the gap to those final five points. Sidney appeared relieved when the final buzzer sounded.

Sidney also ended the Cards’ season with a 40-34 verdict at the Class C1-12 Subdistrict. That was the lowest scoring game either team played, and Chadron scored just seven points in the second half.

Four juniors—Wild, Berry, Trey Hendrickson and Tyler Spotted Elk—and sophomore Brady Daniels--saw a bulk of the playing time along with Provance. Wild was the group’s scoring leader at 10 points a game, passed out the most assists and provided lots of energy. Both Daniels and Berry scored right at 200 points in the 23 contests to average nearly nine points a game.

Daniels shot, made and had the best 3-point percentage, while Berry latched on to lots of rebounds, an average of 6.5 per game, and was credited with more assists than turnovers.

There won’t be many teams returning five players with as much varsity experience next season. However, it’s logical that all will have to improve their numbers if the Cardinals are to improve their record, especially since the mainstay in the middle is graduating.

As he looked ahead, Sanders said the Cards will probably have to pick up the pace at both ends of the court until some new post players are developed.

The Cards had two more tall players, Zander Rust and Bradd Collins--both at least 6-4--on the roster this year, but, they too, are seniors. A fourth senior was Caden Galbraith, who often provided relief in the backcourt, and closed out his career in style by nailing three straight 3-pointers in the first quarter of the final home game against Potter-Dix.

The Cardinals’ stats accompany this story: