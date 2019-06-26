Two more murals have been completed in the effort to provide an interactive Art Alley for residents and visitors of Chadron, and momentum is building to create more public art pieces.
Volunteers of all ages worked on the back of the Service Barber building during the second Paint the Town weekend, creating two separate murals. The first replicates the “Hate Has No Home Here” yard sign design, while the second features a large butterfly and floral creation designed by Chadron High School graduate Kayah Bynes.
Bynes, who will be a freshman at Chadron State College this fall, said she enjoys painting and was excited at the opportunity to put her artistic talents at work to benefit her community.
The project is taking off, said Chadron Chamber of Commerce Director Gabby Michna, who also serves on the Art Alley steering committee.
You have free articles remaining.
Seven other buildings have been offered to the group for murals, and two pianos have been donated for use as public art pieces. The pianos will be painted and placed in public spaces for individuals to enjoy. The first, donated by Quinn and Wacey Johnson will be placed in the Downtown Plaza at Second and Main streets, Michna said. It is her hope to have it completed and in place by Fur Trade Days. That piano will also be available for entertainment during the new Northwest Nebraska Farmers Market, scheduled to begin in July.
The steering committee is still searching for an appropriate public space for the second piano, donated by Scott Roberts, who recently relocated to Chadron from South Dakota.
The committee’s next step is to determine how to connect artists and building owners to design the murals that have been requested, and how to prioritize completing those murals. The committee has created a Facebook page (Paint the Town Chadron) and now has an application, available on the Chadron Chamber of Commerce website, for artists to submit work.