Public hearing for water assistance program

The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Division of Children and Family Services is holding this hearing on Aug. 2 at 1 p.m. MST to accept comments on proposed state plan for the Low Income Home Water Assistance Program. The state plan will be submitted to the federal Department of Health and Human Services, which provides funding to assist low income individuals and families with drinking water and wastewater costs. The plan describes Nebraska’s program, including eligibility requirements. The proposed plan can be requested via e-mail at DHHS.LIHWAPMaiIbox@nebraska.gov, via phone at 402-417-9435, or via mail at 1955 E Military Ave Fremont, NE 68025.

In order to encourage participation in this public hearing, a phone conference line will be set up for any member of the public to call in and provide oral comments. Interested persons may provide verbal comments by participating in person or via phone conference line by calling 888-820-1398; Participant code: 3213662#.

Interested persons are invited to submit written comments or to attend and comment at the hearing. Written comments should be submitted by 4 p.m. MST on August 5 and sent to the above address.

If auxiliary aids or reasonable accommodations are needed to participate in the hearing, please call 402-471-8223. For persons with hearing impairments, please call 402-471- 9570 (voice and TDD) or the Nebraska Relay System at 711 or 800-833-7352 TDD.

